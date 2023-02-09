Today’s Nintendo Direct had something for everybody. For gamers who craved information on brand new games, there were fresh details on The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. And for the specific demographic craving a Nintendo DS resurgence, there were reveals like the Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective Switch port. Along those lines, a familiar face showed up during the presentation. The puzzle master named Professor Layton will have a brand new adventure on Nintendo Switch called Professor Layton and the New World of Steam.

Take a look at the teaser below:

Did that satisfy your curiosity? It’s 23 seconds long and contains no gameplay footage whatsoever. But we did get to see Layton in high definition, so that has to count for something.

Nintendo itself didn’t share much information, either: “PROFESSOR LAYTON and The New World of steam: In the newest entry in the beloved series, Professor Layton will face new puzzles in a fresh setting. Solve epic riddles as you progress through the story of this puzzle-fantasy adventure. Stay tuned for more details in the future.”

“Epic riddles” and “puzzle-fantasy,” you say? Just like the other games in the series! Thank goodness, I was worried it was going to turn into a first-person shooter.

All kidding aside, it’s great to see the professor back to his old tricks. No release date was given for his upcoming adventure, but there is an official website to peruse that will surely get updated over time.