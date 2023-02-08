The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom reappeared during the February 2023 Nintendo Direct with more gameplay and confirmation that it will be Nintendo’s first $70 standard video game release. This is the company making its first big move to join Microsoft and Sony in upping the price of its first-party titles, even though Tears of the Kingdom is a game for hardware that is six years old. The $70 preorder listing for Tears of the Kingdom is up on the Nintendo Switch eShop now.

Regardless, the new footage is a bittersweet return to the world of Breath of the Wild that brings loads of tense gameplay footage and some threatening voice-over. This Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom trailer maintains the sequel’s moody atmosphere as creatures move to swarm Hyrule once more. Pay close attention to the footage and you’ll notice that Link can be seen battling a handful of new creatures as he utilizes new tech to traverse the ground and air. You can see the new The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom gameplay trailer below.

Those unbothered by the $69.99 price tag for a standard copy might also be interested in the $129.99 collector’s edition revealed during today’s Nintendo Direct. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Collector’s Edition includes a copy of the game, as well as an art book, a SteelBook case, a steel poster, and a set of four themed pins. A new Link amiibo will also be available at launch and grants access to in-game items, including a special fabric for Link’s paraglider. Nintendo adds that players interested in picking up the collector’s edition should check with their local retailers for availability information.

In addition to the standard version, a collector's edition of The Legend of #Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will launch on 5/12. Please check with your local retailer for more information on availability pic.twitter.com/rssi7iOZsj — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 8, 2023

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom launches on Nintendo Switch on May 12, 2023.