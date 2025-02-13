Puzzles and Chaos Codes (February 2025)

Updated: February 13, 2025 We added new codes!

Puzzles and Chaos is pretty much a quintessential mobile game. There are a ton of battles, city-managing elements, and cladly dressed gacha characters. The main gameplay is match-three, despite it never being advertised in the promo images. The title didn’t lie at all this time, strangely enough.

As with most mobile games, this one offers free rewards as well. They come in the form of the Puzzles and Chaos codes you can redeem in exchange for a variety of rewards. The Speedups are particularly valuable if you hate waiting and want that instant serotonin injected straight into your veins. You can also get similar freebies via Whiteout Survival Codes , so don’t miss them out!

All Puzzles and Chaos Codes List

Working Puzzles and Chaos Codes

HP70DC : Use for 300 Diamond Chests, 11 10 Minutes of Build Speedups, 11 10 Minutes of Research Speedups, and 11 10 Minutes of Training Speedups (New)

: Use for 300 Diamond Chests, 11 10 Minutes of Build Speedups, 11 10 Minutes of Research Speedups, and 11 10 Minutes of Training Speedups D5C9P2 : Use for 200 Diamond Chests, 6 10 Minutes of Build Speedups, 6 10 Minutes of Research Speedups, and 6 10 Minutes of Training Speedups (New)

: Use for 200 Diamond Chests, 6 10 Minutes of Build Speedups, 6 10 Minutes of Research Speedups, and 6 10 Minutes of Training Speedups DV60DC : Use for 200 Diamond Chests, 10 10 Minutes of Build Speedups, 10 10 Minutes of Research Speedups, and 10 10 Minutes of Training Speedups

: Use for 200 Diamond Chests, 10 10 Minutes of Build Speedups, 10 10 Minutes of Research Speedups, and 10 10 Minutes of Training Speedups JoyfulDay : Use for 200 Diamond Chests, 5 10 Minutes of Build Speedups, 5 10 Minutes of Research Speedups, 5 10 Minutes of Training Speedups, and 5 1k EXP Potions

: Use for 200 Diamond Chests, 5 10 Minutes of Build Speedups, 5 10 Minutes of Research Speedups, 5 10 Minutes of Training Speedups, and 5 1k EXP Potions DC55DV : Use for 300 Diamond Chests, 9 10 Minutes of Build Speedups, 9 10 Minutes of Research Speedups, and 9 10 Minutes of Training Speedups

: Use for 300 Diamond Chests, 9 10 Minutes of Build Speedups, 9 10 Minutes of Research Speedups, and 9 10 Minutes of Training Speedups R2M6N9 : Use for 200 Diamond Chests, 8 10 Minutes of Build Speedups, 8 10 Minutes of Research Speedups, and 8 10 Minutes of Training Speedups

: Use for 200 Diamond Chests, 8 10 Minutes of Build Speedups, 8 10 Minutes of Research Speedups, and 8 10 Minutes of Training Speedups J4K6R3 : Use for 200 Diamond Chests, 5 10 Minutes of Build Speedups, 5 10 Minutes of Research Speedups, and 5 10 Minutes of Training Speedups

: Use for 200 Diamond Chests, 5 10 Minutes of Build Speedups, 5 10 Minutes of Research Speedups, and 5 10 Minutes of Training Speedups G8H2E9 : Use for 200 Diamond Chests, 10 Minutes of Build Speedup, 10 Minutes of Research Speedup, and 10 Minutes of Training Speedup

: Use for 200 Diamond Chests, 10 Minutes of Build Speedup, 10 Minutes of Research Speedup, and 10 Minutes of Training Speedup HAPPY777 : Use for 450 Diamond Chests, 8 10 Minutes of Build Speedups, 8 10 Minutes of Research Speedups, 8 10 Minutes of Training Speedups, and 8 1,000-EXP Potions

: Use for 450 Diamond Chests, 8 10 Minutes of Build Speedups, 8 10 Minutes of Research Speedups, 8 10 Minutes of Training Speedups, and 8 1,000-EXP Potions PNCGO: Use for 1,000 Diamond Chests, 30 10 Minutes of Build Speedups, 30 10 Minutes of Research Speedups, 30 10 Minutes of Training Speedups, and 50 100 EXP Potions

Expired Puzzles and Chaos Codes

HELLO2025

MERYXMAS2U

HAPPYTG2U

PNC1YEAR

OLYMPICS2U

MotherDay

NEPTUNE

PNC8888

DRNUBSKS

patpat088

PNCROCK88

PNCLOVE033

PNC0315

THANKFUL23

100REALM

HAPYHLWN2U

XMAS2023

PUZZLEWEEN

PNC666

How to Redeem Codes in Puzzles and Chaos

To redeem Puzzles and Chaos codes, follow the steps below:

Launch Puzzles and Chaos on your device. Tap your avatar in the top-left corner of the screen. Press the Settings button in the bottom-right corner. Select the Redeem Code option. Paste a code into the Enter the gift code text box Hit Confirm to claim your rewards.

How to Get More Puzzles and Chaos Codes?

If you want to try finding Puzzles and Chaos codes on your own, checking the official social media accounts should be your first step. The ones you should keep an eye on are the Puzzles & Chaos: Frozen Castle Discord and Puzzles & Chaos Facebook page. However, if you’d like to grab your rewards as fast as possible, we recommend bookmarking this page instead.

Why Are My Puzzles and Chaos Codes Not Working?

Since many Puzzles and Chaos codes are strings of random characters, typos are a common issue. Try pasting the codes instead of typing them manually. Most of the rewards expire quickly as well, so you’ll have to be fast to grab them before they’re gone forever. The majority of codes are released around big holidays such as Christmas, New Year, and Halloween, so that’s the perfect time to revisit the list and pick them up.

What Is Puzzles and Chaos?

Puzzles and Chaos is a match-three strategy mobile game with the elements of a city builder and gacha. Set on a mysterious frozen continent, the story sends you on a journey to unseal the ancient dragons trapped by the forces of evil. Make combos to unlock your heroes’ special powers, defeat the dangerous bosses, and experience the sense of accomplishment as you rebuild your kingdom to its former glory.

