Ranking Every Donkey Kong Platformer, From Worst to Best

When you think of Nintendo, most people will think of Mario. However, back in the day, it wasn’t Mario who was headline Nintendo’s first hit, it was Donkey Kong. So, With over four decades of releases, we’re going to be ranking every major game starring the big ape.

With so many games under DK’s belt (or tie), we’re going to need to set some ground rules. First, we’re only focusing on platformers that DK, or his extended family, starred in. Also, while there are multiple versions of the Donkey Kong Country games, we’re going to look at the original versions and not any rereleases like the Gameboy Advances ports of the original trilogy or the technologically impaired port of Donkey Kong Country Returns HD that came out on the Switch.

With that said, here’s every major Donkey Kong platformer ranked from worst to best!

11. Donkey Kong Land 1, 2, & 3 (1995, 1996, 1997)

This may be cheating a bit lumping the three Donkey Kong Land games together, but they all serve a similar function – handheld demakes of the SNES games. While the gameplay of the Donkey Kong Country games is simple, the visuals were the main selling point, so compressing the complex 3D renders of the SNES down to a monochromatic GameBoy screen simply doesn’t work. Also, if they’re simple demakes, in this day and age where the original trilogy is so readily available, what’s even the point of these versions? Nowadays, these are more historical curiosities than anything else.

10. Donkey Kong: King of Swing (2005)

While most people associate Donkey Kong with the Donkey Kong Country series, there is a duology of DK games developed by a company called Paon that… sure do exist. The first of them, King of Swing, is an odd puzzle platformer where DK swings on pegs to defeat King K. Rool. It’s a weird game to wrap your head around, especially because of the bizarre control scheme where players use the L and R buttons to grab onto pegs as you climb, making this a game that was probably forgotten for a reason.

9. Donkey Kong: Jungle Climber (2007)

The second Paon-developed DK platformer is Donkey Kong: Jungle Climber, which does expand upon the ideas and mechanics of its predecessor, but still isn’t anything to write home about. What puts it above King of Swing though is the additional verticality that the Nintendo DS’ dual screens offer. It does help to give players more space to navigate where and how to climb, and seeing DK move between the two screens is a cute little gimmick. It is still a gimmick though, and no one would fault you for never having played this or King of Swing.

8. Donkey Kong Country (1994)

There’s a good chance that if you owned an SNES, you had Donkey Kong Country. As the third best-selling SNES game of all time, it not only put Rare on the map, but also reintroduced DK to a new generation of gamers. In hindsight, there’s a lot to respect about Donkey Kong Country, like the amazing score by David Wise, the simple yet immediately understandable gameplay, and the killer visuals. However, those visuals have started to show their age after 30 years and the gameplay, while simple, leads to some somewhat bland level designs. They’re perfectly fine, but without nostalgia goggles, I don’t think many people will disagree that Donkey Kong Country is the weakest of the SNES trilogy.

7. Donkey Kong 64 (1999)

I’ll be blunt, there’s a reason why people say Donkey Kong 64 killed the collect-a-thon. There are so many items to get in Donkey Kong 64 necessary to progress that you’ll be doing a lot, and I mean A LOT, of backtracking. Platforming is diminished and instead replaced with an abundance of minigames, some of which barely work. And yet, when the game’s good, it’s a blast. Running around the eight levels always feels fun and if you’re looking for a game with a ton of content, Donkey Kong 64 will keep you satisfied for weeks. Is it as bad as people say it is? Not really, but it’s definitely a game that isn’t for everyone and only a select few (like me) will enjoy it.

6. Donkey Kong Country 3 (1996)

While Donkey Kong Country 3 may not be as immediately memorable as the early SNES games, there’s a lot to like about it. The more open-level progression added some charm to this more laid-back adventure and Dixie and Kiddy Kong felt like unique characters with their own move-sets. The difficulty found a sweet spot between DKC 2 and 3, making a game that can challenge players, but not frustrate them. Add in some decent level design and a few atmospheric tunes, and you have an underrated classic on your hands.

5. Donkey Kong Country Returns (2010)

I have no idea what compelled Retro Studios to make a Donkey Kong game after Metroid Prime 3: Corruption, but I’m glad they did. Donkey Kong Country Returns is a return to form for the series that ratchets up the difficulty but offers some of the most exciting levels in the franchise’s history. Contending with giant squids, rocket barrels, and some gorgeous silhouette levels, you have a game that brings DK to the 21st century while still retaining what made the earlier games so good. Shame about the forced motion controls though.

4. Donkey Kong: Jungle Beat (2005)

From the studio that would eventually bring us Super Mario Galaxy, Jungle Beat is an absolute blast. As one of only three games to utilize the GameCube’s bongo controller, you’ll mash them as you explore levels and rack up huge combos to unlock new worlds. The level design is tailored to keeping players moving and trying to find new ways to jump and move around to increase your score, leading to an incredibly replayable experience. Stages are short, but they still feel substantial and memorable, especially the boss fights against the evil Kongs. Jungle Beat is a game that needs to be played on original hardware because once you do, you’ll release why this is one of the GameCube’s best hidden gems.

3. Donkey Kong (1994)

Often stylized as Donkey Kong ‘94, this GameBoy platform puzzler serves as a precursor to the Mario Vs. Donkey Kong games. You may not be able to play as the big ape, but constantly chasing after him with Mario’s surprisingly complex movements made for a game that always threw out new ideas for players who wanted to perfect their platforming skills. Each stage is compact, leading to fast pick-up-and-play levels, and each stage always brings at least one new idea to the table. If you fancy yourself a puzzle fan, you owe it to yourself to try Donkey Kong ’94.

2. Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze (2014)

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze is, by far, the most accessible Donkey Kong game. With four different Kongs to choose from (five in the remaster), each with their unique game feel, players will naturally gravitate towards one playstyle over the others. While there are only six worlds here instead of DKCR’s eight, the levels are more fun and less frustrating and encourage more exploration to find hidden exits. There’s still a challenge here, but it’s a lot more of a fair game that is only kept out of the top spot by how mediocre most of the bosses are. Not only is this an excellent platformer, but one of the best Wii U games.

1. Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy’s Kong Quest (1995)

When I was growing up, I remember playing Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy’s Kong Quest while on vacation and it’s lived rent-free in my mind ever since. DKC2 is a tough game – probably the hardest in the whole series – but the levels are all so well-designed that you’ll hardly notice. Each level feels distinct and has its charms; whether it be using animal buddies, riding a minecart while being chased by a ghost, or exploring majestic brambles, each level is a new and unforgettable experience. Add in some secret challenges and levels to encourage players to get 100%, and you have a game that gets better the more you play it. When people think of the best Donkey Kong game, Diddy’s Kong Quest should be the first one that comes to mind.

