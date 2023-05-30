Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart PC Release Date Set for July 2023

Sony and Insomniac Games have revealed the features trailer and PC release date for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, which will arrive on July 26, 2023, and you can also preorder it to receive early access to the in-game Pixelizer Weapon and Carbonox Armor set. Sony is eager to point out that this is the first time the Ratchet & Clank franchise has officially appeared on PC, owing to the company’s recent strategy of finally acquiescing and letting its major third-party games leave PlayStation platforms. Hopefully it’ll turn out better than the train wreck PC launch of The Last of Us Part I.

For its PC release date, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will feature the usual variety of extra features and perks, including an unlocked frame rate and different degrees of ray-tracing quality. Additionally, “You’ll be able to choose from NVIDIA DLSS 3, AMD FSR 2, Intel XeSS and Insomniac Games’ Temporal Injection. NVIDIA Reflex and image quality enhancing NVIDIA DLAA are also supported.” Gameplay and cinematics have furthermore been optimized to support ultra-widescreen setups of 21:9, 32:9, and 48:9. The game can be played with keyboard and mouse, but there is also controller support. Using a DualSense with a wired connection will enable haptic feedback and dynamic trigger effects as well.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is available to preorder on PC via Steam and Epic Games Store ahead of its July release date. This release of the game “includes the five armors of the Digital Deluxe Edition and the 20th Anniversary Armor Pack, with another five armors inspired by previous games in the series.”