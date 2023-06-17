Check Out Our First Look at the Movie Rebel Moon, Zack Snyder’s Star Wars

The Netflix Tudum event today included a behind-the-scenes video of upcoming Zack Snyder sci-fi action movie Rebel Moon. There’s a real focus in the video about the process of bringing the project to life, beginning with Snyder talking about how he’s been mulling the idea for 20 years. He also discusses some of the underlying themes of “a few against many, impossible odds, good versus evil,” which makes clear the inspiration that he’s taken from Akira Kurosawa’s Seven Samurai.

From there, stars including Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, and Djimon Hounsou speak about the experience, ranging from discussion of the sheer scope and ambition of the film to the demanding physicality of the roles.

Interspersed with the interview snippets is an array of footage of the film’s production, including various action scenes, prosthetic designs, and test footage. The trailer ends with what looks to be close-to-final footage, as a set of spaceships race across fields and touch down in a small, rural village.

The behind-the-scenes video reinforces how Rebel Moon is widely regarded as Snyder’s take on Star Wars (and was once pitched to Lucasfilm as a Star Wars story), telling the tale of a moon village and how it is the source of a resistance against an imperial force. Rebel Moon is expected to launch on Netflix in two parts, with the first arriving in December this year. A huge RPG based on the franchise is apparently in the works too.