Remnant 2 DLC The Awakened King Celebrates Release With New Trailer

Remnant 2: The Awakened King is now out on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S and X, and brings with it a chunk of new content for the exceptional game. That means new bosses, weapons, and even a new archetype to enjoy and add to your roster of builds.

Remnant 2, for those who’ve yet to play it, is a third-person action game that takes different aspects from a few different genres to create a highly enjoyable, and highly-replayable game that’s hard to put down. The main story takes you through three main planets, each of which has a few potential configurations, and it looks as though the DLC packs could be revisiting each of these, with The Awakened King taking us back to Losomn.

Fear The One True King

Losomn is a world with two parts. One is the realm of the Dran, a more human-like group of beings who are defending their territories with everything they have, mostly because of their neighbours, the Fae. The Fae are elegance and royal might rolled into one. They wear heavy armor and some can fly, and some have developed a taste for the Dran.

The Awakened King brings us back to this realm, but in a new area. The One True King, who you may have found half-dead during a sidequest, and will likely have heard of if nothing else, has reawakened, but has been corrupted by The Root and views everything and everyone as a threat. They’ve moved their castle to a seaside area which has caused ancient horrors to awaken and terrorise the poor Dran there.

The DLC has you fighting through the seaside town itself and up to, and eventually through, the great castle the One True King calls home. Not only does it offer the chance to fight new enemies and bosses, but also brings with it new dungeons, weapons, and a new archetype too. The Ritualist is class that’s built for status effects, and could pair well with pretty much any of the current archetypes.

The brand-new trailer shows off a little bit more of what to expect, but if you’re hoping to go in with no knowledge, then we’re sorry for having discussed anything, but also don’t watch the trailer. There are no huge spoilers there, but it’s probably worth skipping it if you want to go in fresh. We’ll be rewatching it though, because it looks amazing.

If you’re going to get the DLC, then it’ll set you back $9.99 for this one, or you can get the DLC bundle for $24.99 if you want to have access to the next two DLC packs when they are released in 2024. Also, Matt Heafy from Trivium made a song for the DLC release too, which is amazing.