Remnant 2 Teases The Forgotten Kingdom DLC With Invoker Archetype Trailer

The second wave of DLC for Remnant 2 is just around the corner, with “The Forgotten Kingdom” set to add fresh content to the game. This includes the Invoker Archetype, which has been broken down ahead of release in a new gameplay trailer.

“The Forgotten Kingdom” offers players a new list of weapons, items, and bosses to discover while exploring Remnant 2, as well as a new storyline that benefits from the use of the Invoker Archetype. In the trailer, players learn how this Archetype’s skills are used in battle, and why it is a powerful option to select.

The Invoker Let’s Players Use The Power of Nature To Deal Damage

https://youtu.be/R_5lHb9DORE

As explained in the Remnant 2 trailer viewable on the game’s official YouTube channel, the Invoker harnesses the power of Yaesha, using nature’s magic to deliver powerful attacks. Players can use the Prime Perk “Visionary” to double base skill charges and reduce skill cooldowns by 10%, as well as utilize the main skill that creates a rainstorm and tidal wave.

Additionally, Way of Nature creates a glowing zone where enemies take extra elemental damage, and companions gain a small HP regen while the area is active.

Players who select the Invoker in Remnent’s 2‘s “The Forgotten Kingdom” will also obtain the Achetype Trait “Gifted”. This Triat increases Skill Duration by 20% for all skills, allowing fans to truly use the many buffs available in the game.

The stunning gameplay trailer for the Invoker Archetype in Remnant 2 is also an in-depth look at what will be included when players set out to explore “The Forgotten Kingdom”. The DLC will launch on April 23, 2024, for PC, Xbox X|S, and PlayStation 5. It will cost $9.99 as a standalone addition, or $24.99 in the DLC bundle that includes the first two packs, and a third unreleased addition that has yet to be revealed. Players looking for more ways to enjoy Remnant 2 won’t want to miss out, as the Invoker trailer showcases plenty more awaits fans of the game.

