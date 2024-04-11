Remnant 2 Announces Second DLC Will Launch Across Platforms In April

Developer Gunfire Games has revealed the release date for Remnant 2‘s second DLC, “The Forgotten Kingdom”. The expansion has plenty of new content and will be available in just a few weeks, including a new Archetype and storyline to puzzle through.

Remnant 2 was first released in July of 2023 to acclaim for its strange storytelling, painful boss fights, and dark storyline. Thanks to a world that shifts and changes in every new playthrough, no two players have the same experience while exploring Remnant 2, and the world continues to grow through the addition of DLC expansions.

Remnant 2 Will Release On All Platforms In April 2024

In the announcement trailer for Remnant 2 “The Forgotten Kingdom”, it was revealed that the DLC will be available on PC, Xbox X|S, and PlayStation 5 starting April 23, 2024. The expansion costs $9.99 on its own or can be purchased in a bundle with the first and unreleased third expansions for $24.99.

As broken down in the information provided by Gunfire Games and Gearbox Publishing, “The Forgotten Kingdom” will include new dungeons, storylines, and an area based on the World of Yaesha. A new Archetype called The Invoker will also become available, with abilities that allow players to gain power from the Nature of Yaesha.

Additionally, players will have the chance to use new items and face off against bosses unique to the DLC, ensuring players have a fresh and exciting experience as they dive back into Remnant 2.

Remnant 2 is a challenging game that combines the need for strength and wit in order to succeed. Fans have delighted in the difficulty level of the game, and the many ways that the storyline can be explored. With one last DLC expected after the release of “The Forgotten Kingdom”, there is still plenty to look forward to, and every new adventure will only add new depth to the already excellent gameplay.

