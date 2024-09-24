Remnant 2’s Final DLC Cements It as One of the Greatest Soulslikes Ever Made [Review]

Remnant 2 was released last year as a follow-up to one of the coolest takes on the soulslike genre. And now that The Dark Horizon DLC is here, the game’s complete, it’s better than ever, and a lot of the biggest changes are actually free thanks to an update.

It’s Definitely Alien

Alright, I’m going to avoid specific spoilers, but I will mention some of the general themes here and throughout. The Dark Horizon DLC is great, just in case that’s what you’re worried about.

Remnant 2 once again has players venturing onto alien planets and exploring them, helping the locals out, and eventually saving reality itself. Yup, all of reality, not just a world, not just a universe, just the concept of reality. The worlds are beautiful, the RNG aspect of which dungeons you get makes it a joy to replay, and it has some of the coolest bosses ever designed, with the final boss of the main game being quite simply mind-alteringly good.

Along with that, the weapons are all cool as hell, with one being covered in fingers that scream a little as you reload, one firing miniature collapsing stars, and one just sending out angry radioactive bees. You’ve then got archetypes to mix and match, accessories to mess about with which can completely change how you play, armor to style yourself up with, and traits to level up to perfect your build. Throw in co-op, and you’ve got something that almost feels like a soulslike shooter MMO at times.

The final DLC has us all returning to N’Erud, which is the planet with a poisonous fog all over it and the one that you can sort of end up condemning to non-existence if you kill the weird alien baby that is one of the two main bosses in it. You can also get swallowed by the other main boss if you want. Look, the game has all sorts of options. As with Remnant 2‘s other DLC, the new guns, archetype, bosses, and areas are all stunning, and that’s basically all I’m going to say about it specifically.

Instead, let’s talk about the free stuff that’s coming to Remnant 2 at the same time as The Dark Horizon DLC. There are two main things here, in my opinion. The first is the boss rush mode, which allows you to select three, six, or all of the bosses, and then fight your way through in a random order, gaining buffs as you go. This is incredibly cool, and it even grants rewards if you do well. I can’t wait to see people speedrun all of this.

The other big part of the update is that you can now filter items. If you, like me, love creating builds in Remnant 2 but also used a lot of guides which means that you’ve got nearly every single item in the damn game, then this is going to be essential. Honestly, even if you’ve not played it as much as I have, there are still a lot of items, and being able to sort through them is such an essential update that, while I’m a little shocked it hasn’t come sooner, I am incredibly glad it’s here now.

A Masterpiece

The long and short of all of this is that returning players have plenty of new stuff to mess around with, and if you’re someone who somehow missed out on Remnant 2 when it launched and also hasn’t jumped into it at any point since then (we’re all busy, I get it, but also please rectify that), then you’re in for a truly golden time. Seriously, these will be halcyon days.

Remnant 2 is an astounding accomplishment on its own, but with the three DLC now fully embedded in the game, it’s just a masterclass in how to fully explore different worlds. It shows off the joys of RNG in a way that few other games can manage. It literally had a class that could only be found by hacking the game to understand the specific items you needed to get it. It’s as close to perfect as any game is, and I implore you to play it, ideally with a friend or two, and enjoy it for yourself.

Remnant 2‘s The Dark Horizon DLC will be released on September 24, 2024, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. A code was provided by the publisher for the sake of review.

