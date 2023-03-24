The remake of Resident Evil 4 is now available worldwide. However, unlike the original game, the reimagining does not contain either The Mercenaries mode or Ada Wong’s expansion, Separate Ways. Thankfully, Capcom confirmed the former will be added as free DLC. And now, the company has announced a release date of April 7 for the Resident Evil 4 The Mercenaries mode.

Here’s a launch trailer containing the news:

The Resident Evil 4 trailer features some gameplay of classic scenes series veterans will recognize, with the Mercenaries release date saved for the very end. A bit anti-climatic, seeing as how most of us would have liked to see some gameplay.

Regardless, April 7 is not too far away and leaves fans enough time to play through the remake at least two times over before release. I am hoping all characters from the original title return: Leon, Ada, Krauser, Wesker, and Hunk. Maybe Capcom will throw in some extra characters this time, as well. I’d love to see Ashley and Luis suplex some Ganados.

The Resident Evil 4 remake is available now for PC via Steam, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X | S. The Mercenaries will be added in a couple weeks. I expect Capcom to bring Assignment Ada and Separate Ways eventually, though I could see Separate Ways costing some money. Hopefully, it would be more fleshed out and feel less tacked on than it did on PlayStation 2.