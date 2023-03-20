The remake of Resident Evil 4 comes out this Friday. And yes, the weird rain will be fixed on release day. To celebrate the impending launch, Capcom Asia uploaded an unlikely video: a minute-long anime based on Resident Evil 4 called “Leon and the Mysterious Village.” It is only episode 1 of a series, so expect more before or even after the title releases.

Here’s the surprisingly cute clip:

The Resident Evil 4 anime short sees Leon asking the local villagers if they have seen Ashley. Since he doesn’t understand Spanish, he doesn’t get very far. In fact, he takes an axe to the head and dies, luckily spewing a rainbow instead of a fountain of blood.

This video is hilarious. I especially like the intro, with plagas-infected wolves, villagers, and monks cheerfully chasing after Leon and Ashley. Clearly, this is a village full of love and understanding, where nothing wrong happens. Hopefully, subsequent episodes will explore different locations, like the castle and army island. I would love to see what a cutesy Regenerator would look like in this animation style.

The Resident Evil 4 remake launches March 24 for PC via Steam, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X | S. You can now play a game demo. Unfortunately, there are no plans to make a full-scale Resident Evil 4 anime at this time.