Fret not, Resident Evil 4 remake enthusiasts, as Capcom is making some changes to the project’s controversial rain effects. Fans have been beside themselves since gameplay footage from Game Informer showed a first look at the downpour Leon will trudge through when the remake launches in a few weeks. What should have been an exciting look at weather effects quickly turned hostile, as fans channeled their inner Ganado to criticize Capcom’s “terrible” rain. Although many are split on the quality of the water drops, it’s a notable concern that the publisher is keen on addressing.

Resident Evil 4 remake producer Hirabayashi Yoshiaki acknowledged the controversy in an interview with Press Start, saying, “We’ve seen everyone’s reaction to the rain effects, and we are working on a day-one patch to make adjustments.” Though some were undoubtedly unfazed by the rain effects, it’s nice to see Capcom is willing to listen to fans.

Muddy rain effects aside, the Resident Evil 4 remake has continued to be one of the most promising releases of 2023 at every showing. A gameplay showcase from last October painted a terrifying picture of Leon’s reimagined journey, featuring a better look at how Capcom is bringing one of its best titles to a modern audience. That same showcase revealed a pretty nifty Collector’s Edition, too, and last month, fans got to see some of the Resident Evil 4 remake’s late-game moments.

Capcom’s Resident Evil 4 remake launches March 24 for PC via Steam, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X | S. A recently announced demo is set to arrive sometime in the near future.