The Resident Evil 4 remake is out in only a month, but Capcom took the time during today’s State of Play to sell even more players on its faithful recreation of a classic, showing off Krauser and and revealing a “special demo” is coming soon. However, Capcom declined to share exactly when the demo will be made available. The gameplay shown off during the presentation almost shows too much, as it gives players a look at late-game moments and bosses. Krauser’s one-on-one fight with Leon makes an appearance in the trailer. So, if you’re one of the people worried about spoilers in trailers, you might want to skip out on this one. Otherwise, you can watch the Resident Evil 4 remake trailer and its Krauser action below. Capcom additionally confirmed that The Mercenaries challenge mode will return as free post-launch DLC.

The Resident Evil 4 remake is available to preorder, and if you choose to buy the Deluxe Edition, you will receive “additional in-game content, including costumes, weapons, a treasure map, and more.” Preordering the Deluxe Edition also grants you additional “Attaché Case: Classic” and “Special Charm: Green Herb” items.”

The Resident Evil 4 remake launches for PC via Steam, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X | S on March 24, 2023, but we should have a special demo to play within the coming weeks.