All Patch Notes for Dragon’s Dogma 2 April 25 Patch

Capcom has just pushed out a new patch for Dragon’s Dogma 2 on all platforms and it addresses a lot of technical issues and some annoying bugs.

The headlining feature here is the reduce in frequency of the controversial Dragonsplague infection, and for the signs of infection to be more noticeable. In addition to that, Pawn AI behavior has also been adjusted slightly to make them less prone to falling off cliffs and to actually be helpful. Here are the full patch notes.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 April 25 Patch Notes

Reducing the infection frequency of dragonsplague and adjusting the signs of Pawns infected with dragonsplague to be more noticeable. For example, when infected, glowing eyes will be more noticeable.

Adding the option to zoom in on the faces of the Arisen and Pawns in the status screen, shops, etc.

Fixing some issues and implementing adjustments related to the mini map. Treasure chests that have already been acquired won’t be displayed on the mini map.

Adjustments to Pawns’ behavior and dialogue. Fixing issues where occasionally the player couldn’t high five Pawns. Fixing issues where Pawns wouldn’t start guiding after offering to guide. Making Pawns less likely to fall off cliffs. Reducing the frequency of some Pawn dialogue lines. Improving Pawn lines to better match circumstances. Fixing some issues where Pawns stop speaking outside of combat. Fixing some issues where the Main Pawn speaks support Pawn’s dialogue. Making Pawns more likely to aid the Arisen if the Arisen commands them to help while being held by enemies. Reducing the frequency of Pawns offering to be hired by the player while in the field.

Fixing issues where sometimes escort quests are considered failed when accessing Character Edit or other specific situations.

Fixing issues where the player could be jailed when fighting monsters in town.

Fixing some crashes and freezes in specific circumstances.

Miscellaneous bug fixes.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 was very well-received when it released earlier this year despite the controversy surrounding the microtransactions and Dragonsplague, and it’s only picked up steam since then. This patch doesn’t do anything particularly major, but reducing the frequency of the Dragonsplague infection should make it much more palatable to the player base.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is now available on PC and consoles.

