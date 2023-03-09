As announced during the Capcom Spotlight, the Resident Evil 4 Chainsaw Demo is out today on PC, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), and Xbox Series X | S. As you might have guessed from the title, the Chainsaw Demo lets players experience a slice of the remake’s early moments, giving players a chance to go head to head with its reimagined chainsaw-wielding Ganado. There’s no time limit on the demo, and players are free to play it as many times as they want. If you start now, you can play the Resident Evil 4 Chainsaw Demo at least a couple times before launch arrives in a few weeks.

The Resident Evil 4 remake demo will give players their best look at the game ahead of its March debut, but it’s not the only good news to cling to. Just yesterday, Capcom confirmed that it will release a day-one patch that fixes the game’s controversial rain effects. How these effects are being touched up is unknown, but it’s always nice to know that companies like Capcom are listening to fans.

Stay tuned for more on the full version when the Resident Evil 4 remake launches for PC and consoles on March 24, 2023. Until then, you can watch it cued up in the Capcom Spotlight showcase below, plus a few new teaser videos for the game.