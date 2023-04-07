Resident Evil 4 Mercenaries Is Live, Rumored DLC Allegedly to Follow

Today is the day Resident Evil 4 remake fans have been awaiting: The Mercenaries mode has now hit the title for free, and Capcom has a launch trailer to go with it. Gamers can play a variety of stages with numerous characters trying to kill as many enemies as possible within a time limit. The high score and ranking system mean everything.

Check out the trailer below:

There are three stages and four characters to use. The mode starts with Leon and Luis as playable. Players can eventually unlock (slight spoilers if you never played the original Resident Evil 4) Krauser and Hunk. There are Time Orbs you can hit in each level to grant more seconds to your killing spree. There is even a new feature called Mayhem Mode. By parrying and defeating enemies, a meter will fill, and once full, Mayhem Mode will activate. It increases your attack power and movement speed.

All well and good, but three stages and four characters seems like a downgrade from the original title, which had five combatants and four levels. According to insider Dusk Golem, more content is planned down the line. It will supposedly add four more players (Leon Mafia, Ada, Ada OG RE4 Dress, and Wesker), an additional stage, and a new “Extreme” mode. This will release closer to the rumored Separate Ways expansion.

(2/2) Each character has a Mercs theme like the original. There is an update for Mercenaries plotted for closer to Separate Ways DLC release, which adds four more characters (Leon Mafia, Ada, Ada OG RE4 Dress, & Wesker), an additional stage & a new "Extreme" mode. For later! pic.twitter.com/KIArBWEIRw — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) April 6, 2023

It’s nice to finally have The Mercenaries added to the Resident Evil 4 remake, but I can’t help but feel underwhelmed by the package. I think it is dumb to gate off content if it is supposedly to launch it closer to an alleged DLC. And after the excellence that is Resident Evil 5‘s The Mercenaries Reunion, I wish we had received co-op for this latest mode. Oh well!