Image by The Escapist
Roblox Boombox Codes (January 2025) – Best Song and Sound Effect IDs

Spice up your Roblox games with the most popular music and sound effect Boombox codes.
Gordan Perisic
Published: Jan 24, 2025 09:26 am

Updated: January 24, 2025

We looked for new music codes!

We’ve all been waiting for the reintroduction of Boomboxes to Roblox and they’re finally here. Although they’ve been tweaked, they’re what we all love – a way to play music, sound effects, and all manner of audio gags and melodies to spice up our favorite games. You can easily grab them for Robux and sometimes for free across thousands of Roblox titles.

Roblox Boombox codes are almost infinite since there are so many supported songs and custom sound effects. We’ll list the top 50 most popular songs and sound effects the community is listening to right now. Best of all, we’ll update them as the rankings change. Check out our Guess The Music codes for more musical Roblox experiences.

Top 50 Roblox Boombox Codes

  1. Parry Gripp – Raining Tacos: 142376088
  2. Relaxed Scene: 1848354536
  3. When U Coming Back – NoVocals: 1837871067
  4. EVERYBODY DO THE FLOP: 130778839
  5. Paradise Falls: 1837879082
  6. Uptown: 1845554017
  7. uuhhh.wav: 12222242
  8. sad violin: 135308045
  9. FEED ME!: 130766856
  10. Minions – Bee Doo Bee Doo Bee Doo: 130844390
  11. I’ve fallen, and I can’t get up.: 130768088
  12. WHAT ARE YOU DOING IN MY SWAMP?: 130767645
  13. THIS IS SPARTA: 130781067
  14. Dion Timmer – Shiawase: 5409360995
  15. No More: 1846458016
  16. Chaos: 1843497734
  17. Kid saying Ouch.wav: 12222058
  18. THAT’S MY PURSE: 130760834
  19. Life in an Elevator: 1841647093
  20. Clair De Lune: 1838457617
  21. WHO’S THAT POKEMON??: 130767090
  22. Purple Velvet main – Invasion From Mars: 9042724932
  23. Mellow Chill C- Sonoton Vanguard: 9044028346
  24. Moonlit Whispers: 129479431403288
  25. Party Machine – LOKI TRIBE: 111112905736462
  26. Spread the Endings – STARLIGHT Divas: 97571293964613
  27. Parmesan LoFi Modus – 108152893155906
  28. Cowboy Enough Rio Grande Trio: 131799723365582
  29. Effervescence: 1842239595
  30. Robotic Dance C: 1847853099
  31. I’m Batman: 130769318
  32. John’s Laugh: 130759239
  33. Rain On Leaves 2 (SFX): 9112854440
  34. Night Vision: 1837849285
  35. IT’S FREE: 130771265
  36. Lo-fi Chill A: 9043887091
  37. Solar Flares: 1836842889
  38. Noisestorm – Crab Rave: 5410086218
  39. Leeeeeeroy Jenkins: 130758889
  40. The Fire’s coming – Such Rock Band: 92635077656505
  41. Side of Pain – monochromania: 117973875091747
  42. Ottoman Citadel (a 60) – KPM World Music Series: 9046844609
  43. Falling For You Again – Koinophobic: 140701296157554
  44. Take Control G – Rockshop: 9043933627
  45. 언젠가 – 유니크韓BGM: 118743635735182
  46. SKIBIDI TOILET PHONK (WORST SONG EVER MADE): 122863102226559
  47. 8bit romance – refriedbeatss: 96702574120735
  48. The Blade That Shaped the North: 71634245820510
  49. A Prayer (Safety in God’s Presence) – God’s Mind Body & Spirit: 133799810241229
  50. Shattered Crown by Mythrilon: 104992233331298

How to Use Roblox Boombox Codes

how to use roblox boombox codes
Image by The Escapist

It’s incredibly easy to use Roblox Boombox codes but you need to be playing a game that supports Boomboxes. If you are, then follow this guide:

  • Purchase a Boombox Item from your game’s list of gamepasses.
  • Go to your Roblox Inventory and equip the Boombox Item.
  • Enter a game world that supports Boomboxes.
  • Equip it in-game (You can find it with the ` button next to “1” if it’s not on your toolbar right away).
  • Select/Use the Boombox.
  • Copy and paste one of our Boombox codes and confirm.

Press play and your music or sound effect will start playing.

Why Are My Roblox Boombox Codes Not Working?

There are two reasons why a Roblox Boombox code might not be working:

  • If you manually typed the code, you might have missed a number. I recommend just copying and pasting our codes and watching out for stray spaces or accidentally deleting a number.
  • If you found a code outside of our page, it might be an invalid code that isn’t registered in the Roblox database.

The second reason is why I highly recommend bookmarking this page as we’ll be updating it with valid Roblox Boombox codes often.

What Is Roblox Boombox?

Roblox Boombox is a purchasable gamepass or item that is supported by thousands of Roblox experiences. Once you buy it for a supported game, you can equip the Boombox and use codes to play music. Boombox codes aren’t just music since they can also include sound effects and various other audio forms to mess around with by yourself or with friends.

Now it’s time to hunt down more Boombox codes. And if you’re searching for more music-themed Roblox games, check out our Funky Friday and TTD 3 codes.

Gordan loves to dive into the nitty-gritty of roleplaying games whether it be a massive title like Baldur's Gate 3 or a hidden RPG gem on Roblox. You can always find him in the nooks and crannies of multiplayer games searching for secrets. That is when he's not running D&D for his friends.