Roblox Boombox Codes (January 2025) – Best Song and Sound Effect IDs

We’ve all been waiting for the reintroduction of Boomboxes to Roblox and they’re finally here. Although they’ve been tweaked, they’re what we all love – a way to play music, sound effects, and all manner of audio gags and melodies to spice up our favorite games. You can easily grab them for Robux and sometimes for free across thousands of Roblox titles.

Roblox Boombox codes are almost infinite since there are so many supported songs and custom sound effects. We’ll list the top 50 most popular songs and sound effects the community is listening to right now. Best of all, we’ll update them as the rankings change. Check out our Guess The Music codes for more musical Roblox experiences.

Top 50 Roblox Boombox Codes

Parry Gripp – Raining Tacos: 142376088 Relaxed Scene: 1848354536 When U Coming Back – NoVocals: 1837871067 EVERYBODY DO THE FLOP: 130778839 Paradise Falls: 1837879082 Uptown: 1845554017 uuhhh.wav: 12222242 sad violin: 135308045 FEED ME!: 130766856 Minions – Bee Doo Bee Doo Bee Doo: 130844390 I’ve fallen, and I can’t get up.: 130768088 WHAT ARE YOU DOING IN MY SWAMP?: 130767645 THIS IS SPARTA: 130781067 Dion Timmer – Shiawase: 5409360995 No More: 1846458016 Chaos: 1843497734 Kid saying Ouch.wav: 12222058 THAT’S MY PURSE: 130760834 Life in an Elevator: 1841647093 Clair De Lune: 1838457617 WHO’S THAT POKEMON??: 130767090 Purple Velvet main – Invasion From Mars: 9042724932 Mellow Chill C- Sonoton Vanguard: 9044028346 Moonlit Whispers: 129479431403288 Party Machine – LOKI TRIBE: 111112905736462 Spread the Endings – STARLIGHT Divas: 97571293964613 Parmesan LoFi Modus – 108152893155906 Cowboy Enough Rio Grande Trio: 131799723365582 Effervescence: 1842239595 Robotic Dance C: 1847853099 I’m Batman: 130769318 John’s Laugh: 130759239 Rain On Leaves 2 (SFX): 9112854440 Night Vision: 1837849285 IT’S FREE: 130771265 Lo-fi Chill A: 9043887091 Solar Flares: 1836842889 Noisestorm – Crab Rave: 5410086218 Leeeeeeroy Jenkins: 130758889 The Fire’s coming – Such Rock Band: 92635077656505 Side of Pain – monochromania: 117973875091747 Ottoman Citadel (a 60) – KPM World Music Series: 9046844609 Falling For You Again – Koinophobic: 140701296157554 Take Control G – Rockshop: 9043933627 언젠가 – 유니크韓BGM: 118743635735182 SKIBIDI TOILET PHONK (WORST SONG EVER MADE): 122863102226559 8bit romance – refriedbeatss: 96702574120735 The Blade That Shaped the North: 71634245820510 A Prayer (Safety in God’s Presence) – God’s Mind Body & Spirit: 133799810241229 Shattered Crown by Mythrilon: 104992233331298

How to Use Roblox Boombox Codes

It’s incredibly easy to use Roblox Boombox codes but you need to be playing a game that supports Boomboxes. If you are, then follow this guide:

Purchase a Boombox Item from your game’s list of gamepasses.

Go to your Roblox Inventory and equip the Boombox Item.

Enter a game world that supports Boomboxes.

Equip it in-game (You can find it with the ` button next to “1” if it’s not on your toolbar right away).

Select/Use the Boombox.

Copy and paste one of our Boombox codes and confirm.

Press play and your music or sound effect will start playing.

Why Are My Roblox Boombox Codes Not Working?

There are two reasons why a Roblox Boombox code might not be working:

If you manually typed the code, you might have missed a number. I recommend just copying and pasting our codes and watching out for stray spaces or accidentally deleting a number.

If you found a code outside of our page, it might be an invalid code that isn’t registered in the Roblox database.

What Is Roblox Boombox?

Roblox Boombox is a purchasable gamepass or item that is supported by thousands of Roblox experiences. Once you buy it for a supported game, you can equip the Boombox and use codes to play music. Boombox codes aren’t just music since they can also include sound effects and various other audio forms to mess around with by yourself or with friends.

