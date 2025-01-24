Roblox Boombox Codes (January 2025) – Best Song and Sound Effect IDs

Updated: January 24, 2025
We’ve all been waiting for the reintroduction of Boomboxes to Roblox and they’re finally here. Although they’ve been tweaked, they’re what we all love – a way to play music, sound effects, and all manner of audio gags and melodies to spice up our favorite games. You can easily grab them for Robux and sometimes for free across thousands of Roblox titles.
Roblox Boombox codes are almost infinite since there are so many supported songs and custom sound effects. We’ll list the top 50 most popular songs and sound effects the community is listening to right now. Best of all, we’ll update them as the rankings change. Check out our Guess The Music codes for more musical Roblox experiences.
Top 50 Roblox Boombox Codes
- Parry Gripp – Raining Tacos: 142376088
- Relaxed Scene: 1848354536
- When U Coming Back – NoVocals: 1837871067
- EVERYBODY DO THE FLOP: 130778839
- Paradise Falls: 1837879082
- Uptown: 1845554017
- uuhhh.wav: 12222242
- sad violin: 135308045
- FEED ME!: 130766856
- Minions – Bee Doo Bee Doo Bee Doo: 130844390
- I’ve fallen, and I can’t get up.: 130768088
- WHAT ARE YOU DOING IN MY SWAMP?: 130767645
- THIS IS SPARTA: 130781067
- Dion Timmer – Shiawase: 5409360995
- No More: 1846458016
- Chaos: 1843497734
- Kid saying Ouch.wav: 12222058
- THAT’S MY PURSE: 130760834
- Life in an Elevator: 1841647093
- Clair De Lune: 1838457617
- WHO’S THAT POKEMON??: 130767090
- Purple Velvet main – Invasion From Mars: 9042724932
- Mellow Chill C- Sonoton Vanguard: 9044028346
- Moonlit Whispers: 129479431403288
- Party Machine – LOKI TRIBE: 111112905736462
- Spread the Endings – STARLIGHT Divas: 97571293964613
- Parmesan LoFi Modus – 108152893155906
- Cowboy Enough Rio Grande Trio: 131799723365582
- Effervescence: 1842239595
- Robotic Dance C: 1847853099
- I’m Batman: 130769318
- John’s Laugh: 130759239
- Rain On Leaves 2 (SFX): 9112854440
- Night Vision: 1837849285
- IT’S FREE: 130771265
- Lo-fi Chill A: 9043887091
- Solar Flares: 1836842889
- Noisestorm – Crab Rave: 5410086218
- Leeeeeeroy Jenkins: 130758889
- The Fire’s coming – Such Rock Band: 92635077656505
- Side of Pain – monochromania: 117973875091747
- Ottoman Citadel (a 60) – KPM World Music Series: 9046844609
- Falling For You Again – Koinophobic: 140701296157554
- Take Control G – Rockshop: 9043933627
- 언젠가 – 유니크韓BGM: 118743635735182
- SKIBIDI TOILET PHONK (WORST SONG EVER MADE): 122863102226559
- 8bit romance – refriedbeatss: 96702574120735
- The Blade That Shaped the North: 71634245820510
- A Prayer (Safety in God’s Presence) – God’s Mind Body & Spirit: 133799810241229
- Shattered Crown by Mythrilon: 104992233331298
How to Use Roblox Boombox Codes
It’s incredibly easy to use Roblox Boombox codes but you need to be playing a game that supports Boomboxes. If you are, then follow this guide:
- Purchase a Boombox Item from your game’s list of gamepasses.
- Go to your Roblox Inventory and equip the Boombox Item.
- Enter a game world that supports Boomboxes.
- Equip it in-game (You can find it with the ` button next to “1” if it’s not on your toolbar right away).
- Select/Use the Boombox.
- Copy and paste one of our Boombox codes and confirm.
Press play and your music or sound effect will start playing.
Why Are My Roblox Boombox Codes Not Working?
There are two reasons why a Roblox Boombox code might not be working:
- If you manually typed the code, you might have missed a number. I recommend just copying and pasting our codes and watching out for stray spaces or accidentally deleting a number.
- If you found a code outside of our page, it might be an invalid code that isn’t registered in the Roblox database.
The second reason is why I highly recommend bookmarking this page as we’ll be updating it with valid Roblox Boombox codes often.
What Is Roblox Boombox?
Roblox Boombox is a purchasable gamepass or item that is supported by thousands of Roblox experiences. Once you buy it for a supported game, you can equip the Boombox and use codes to play music. Boombox codes aren’t just music since they can also include sound effects and various other audio forms to mess around with by yourself or with friends.
