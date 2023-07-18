Rumor: At Least Three More Persona Games Are in Development

Plenty of new information arrived for turn-based strategy RPG Persona 5 Tactica today, and remake Persona 3 Reload is on the way for next year. However, Twitter leaker @MbKKssTBhz5, who previously leaked the title Persona 3 Reload prior to its official reveal, claims Atlus is working on a lot more Persona where those games came from. Specifically, the leaker claims that Atlus plans to launch Persona 6 within three years, a new Persona fighting game is allegedly in development, and there is a project tentatively called Persona Asa that combines the protagonists of Persona 1 – 5.

@MbKKssTBhz5 doesn’t have any concrete information to share about Persona 6 except that Atlus’ hope is allegedly to release more games to expand the franchise in the build-up to 6. Meanwhile, the fighting game has allegedly been in development since as far back as 2015 but sounds like its concept has changed significantly since then, whatever it is. And Persona Asa allegedly has co-op elements and activities like “shooting,” and the leaker strangely added, “Maybe they can even go racing, but I can’t confirm unfortunately.”

Lastly, the leaker claimed that no other remakes like Persona 3 Reload are in development right now, but “Atlus really wants to make a P1/P2 remake.”

Obviously, in the world of rumors, nothing is a sure thing and it’s entirely possible everything here is wrong, even if it isn’t fabricated maliciously. But it’s fun to think that such projects might be in development, and it’s definitely within the realm of possibility that Persona 6 could release within the next few years. Probably a whole lot of clutched rosary beads are busy trying to will that into existence right now anyway. Persona Asa certainly sounds intriguing if it’s a real thing though, if it brings together the protagonists of 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5 for some sort of action or maybe even party shenanigans.