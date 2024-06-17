Sakamoto Days Chapter 171 Release Date Confirmed

Just when it feels like Sakamoto Days can’t get any better, a new chapter releases and ups the ante for Taro Sakamoto and his gang of rag-tag buddies. So, when can we expect to see Chapter 171 of Sakamoto Days?

Recommended Videos

When Will Sakamoto Days Chapter 171 Be Available?

If you’re anything like me, you’re already itching for the next chapter of Sakamoto Days to be ready to read. Prepare yourself for whatever Yuto Suzuki is going to throw our way on Sunday, June 23, 2024. If you’re hoping to read it as soon as it’s available, you’ll want to get yourself ready at the following times:

8:00 am Pacific Time

9:00 am Mountain Time

10:00 am Central Time

11:00 am Eastern Time

Image by VIZ/Yuto Suzuki

Chapter 170 was one of the most risky moves of Taro’s new life, and things turned out to be a little more sour than expected. While we wait to see what Chapter 171 is going to bring our way, knowing the best place to read Sakamoto Days online is going to be important. Where should we turn for our manga fix?

Related: When Does the Sakamoto Days Anime Release?

Where to Read Sakamoto Days Online

If you’re looking for a one-stop shop for all things Sakamoto Days, you best have your favorite device in hand. You’ll find that the best place to read the latest chapters, or even to just start from the beginning, is going to be through the VIZ/Shonen Jump apps. You can also read it directly from your browser if you’d prefer.

While the three latest chapters and the first three chapters are available to read for free, everything in between is going to require a membership to read. Thankfully, VIZ/Shonen Jump is only $2.99 a month, so you won’t need to worry about breaking the bank if you’re hoping to read one of the most exciting new manga on the market. You can also take a break and lose yourself in other fantastic manga, such as Chainsaw Man if you’re looking to expand your horizons a bit.

And that’s the confirmed release date of Sakamoto Days Chapter 171.

Sakamoto Days is available to read on VIZ/Shonen Jump.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy