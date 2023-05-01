Scarlet Deer Inn Is a Slavic Folklore Adventure Game Where All the Characters Are Embroidered

Scarlet Deer Inn is an action-adventure fantasy game inspired by Slavic folklore that also happens to feature embroidered art and character animations. If you’re scratching your head wondering what an embroidered game looks and plays like, you’re not alone. The creative concept didn’t stop developer Attu Games from making its inventive indie game, though. A recent trailer offered a peek behind the curtain, showing the stitched settings and characters it features. If you’d like a small taste of how this magical project came together, you can see the Scarlet Deer Inn trailer below.

As if this game weren’t already one of the most impressive indie games we’ve seen in the last few years, the team at Attu is only made up of two people, Lukáš Navrátil and Eva Navratilova. The husband-and-wife duo are handling the painting, animation, programming, music, and publishing themselves and say they are inspired by the work of Studio Ghibli and European and Slavic folklore. Scarlet Deer Inn is ambitious and an absolute marvel to behold, so it’s worth checking into it on social media, where the developers have shared some behind-the-scenes looks at how it’s all coming together.

Happy to show you how we painted a concept art of a tiny forest with a castle view for Scarlet Deer Inn! 🦌🌿#indiegame #painting pic.twitter.com/pR05CYGjGR — Eva Navratilova (@EvaBalikova) April 30, 2023

As for its story, Scarlet Deer Inn wants to give players an unforgettable journey with unique characters and authentic music, and its embroidery characters are just the icing on a cake that features an otherworldly story. As Attu has explained, you will “Uncover the story of Elise. A mother of two. She’s not particularly special, there are no heroic epics written about her. An unexpected incident forces her to explore places full of unusual and interesting, but also dark and evil events.”

Scarlet Deer Inn and its embroidered animation will to come to Nintendo Switch and PC at some point in the future.