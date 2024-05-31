Scavengers Reign Creator ‘Hopeful’ About Future Seasons on Netflix [Exclusive]

Optimistic about a Scavengers Reign revival now that the Max adult-oriented animated sci-fi series has landed on Netflix? Co-creator Joe Bennett is right there with you.

In an exclusive statement to The Escapist, Bennett indicated that Netflix could order one or more new seasons of Scavengers Reign, provided Season 1 performs well on the platform. “We are thrilled that Scavengers Reign is now part of the Netflix family,” he said. “This new partnership with Netflix allows us to share the world of Scavengers Reign with a wider audience in the United Kingdom and the United States.

“We’re excited for fans to discover (or revisit) the sci-fi adventure, and we’re hopeful that the future holds even more seasons of the show.”

Executive producer James Merrill echoed Bennett’s sentiments, reiterating that a potential Scavengers Reign Season 2 is now back on the table. “We love Netflix and are so excited to join the best animation slate in the business,” Bennett said. “We’re so thankful to be able to bring the show to a wider audience and hopefully continue the story of our Scavengers navigating the strange and dangerous world on planet Vesta.”

Scavengers Reign premiered on Max in October 2023. Across 12 episodes, it chronicled the experiences of a cargo ship crew after they crash land on the planet Vesta. Reviews were universally positive; Scavengers Reign currently holds a 100% review score and “Certified Fresh” status on Rotten Tomatoes. Scavengers Reign also cultivated a passionate fanbase, however, it was ignored by audiences at large, leading Max to cancel the series in May 2024.

That same month, Netflix acquired the non-exclusive rights to stream Scavengers Reign in the US, the UK, Ireland, and New Zealand (the show will remain available on Max, too). At the time, Variety cited unnamed sources close to Netflix who claimed that the streaming platform was open to green-lighting more seasons of Scavengers Reign. Variety’s sources further alleged that Netflix execs won’t make a call on Scavenger Reigns‘ future until after Season 1’s Netflix premiere.

So, for now, Scavengers Reign fans – not to mention Bennett and Merrill – will have to wait and see whether there’s more in store for the Demeter 227 crew.

Scavengers Reign Season 1 is currently streaming on Netflix.

