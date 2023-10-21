Scorsese & DiCaprio’s Next Collab Is About An 18th Century Shipwreck and Mutiny

Hot on the heels of Killers of the Flower Moon, director Martin Scorsese has confirmed that his next project will again seeing him partnering with Leonardo DiCaprio, this time for a true-life tale of disaster and desperation on the high seas. An adaptation of David Grann’s non-fiction novel, The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder, the film will be based on 1741 Wager Mutiny.

The project was first announced back in July of 2022, when it was revealed that it would bring back much of the creative team behind Killers of the Flower Moon. Notably, Grann is the same author responsible for the book upon which Killers of the Flower Moon is based. Apple Original Films is distributing, and Imperative Entertainment is producing.

It’s one of several films that Scorsese is attached to, but he confirmed in an interview with The Times earlier this week that it will be his next. He also made mention of another project, which will see him adapting Marilynne Robinson’s 2008 novel Home about religion and family in the 1960s.

In the interview, Scorsese also spoke about what he wants to achieve with his films: “I don’t want to slow down. At my age, your body tells you at a certain point you need to pace yourself, but I’m still searching for, as I mentioned earlier, the answer to how we take care of each other. I thought that my films should reflect that.”

It’s an interesting statement in light of the heavy subject matter of The Wager, which is likely to chronicle an outbreak of scurvy, a shipwreck, a mutiny, rugged survival, and the deaths of hundreds of shipmates through those events. In any case, Scorsese and DiCaprio have quite the resume of working together, with The Wolf of Wall Street and Shutter Island among their previous shared credits, so this next project should be worth keeping an eye on.