Among the announcements coming out of today’s Nintendo Direct was the release date for retro-style RPG Sea of Stars: The game will be available on August 29, 2023. However, fans eager to get their hands on it will be able to dive in early, with a free Sea of Stars demo today. The demo will only be available via the Nintendo eShop, though the full game is set to launch across PC and PlayStation platforms alongside the Switch.

The game’s is tapping into its retro vibe, with Chrono Trigger and Xenogears composer Yasunori Mitsuda acting as a guest composer. It also features turn-based combat, a party system where you can control up to six characters, and free exploration of the world introduced in Sabotage Studio’s breakout 2018 hit, The Messenger.

Sea of Stars is an indirect prequel to that earlier game, taking place thousands of years earlier. In it, you’ll follow two heroes, Valerie and Zale, as they use the power of the sun and moon to fight back against an evil alchemist.

Following a successful Kickstarter campaign in 2020, Sea of Stars had been targeting a 2022 release for PC and Switch. However, a delay in the middle of last year pushed it into 2023. Not long after, the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 versions were added to the line-up.