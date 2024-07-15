Sengoku Youko keyart image
Sengoku Youko Part 2 Episode Release Dates & Time

After a short break it's finally back.
Published: Jul 15, 2024

Only months after its debut run, Sengoku Youko is headed back for Part 2. So you’re ready for the next arc, here’s a look at exactly when Part 2 of Sengoku Yuoko is expected to broadcast and arrive on streaming services in the West.

When Does Sengoku Youko Part 2 Release?

Sengoku Youko Season 2 artwork
Sengoku Youko Part 2 will premiere on July 17, 2024, and new episodes of the series will continue through the summer arriving each Wednesday.

While it hasn’t been officially confirmed, Part 2 is expected to be around the same length as the first which ran for 13 episodes. These should be released from late July until early October. Here’s a look at the dates that you can expect more Sengoku Youko content:

EpisodeDate
Episode 1July 17
Episode 2July 24
Episode 3July 31
Episode 4Aug. 7
Episode 5Aug. 14
Episode 6Aug. 21
Episode 7Aug. 28
Episode 8Sept. 4
Episode 9Sept. 11
Episode 10Sept. 18
Episode 11Sept. 25
Episode 12Oct. 2

As always, it is possible that episodes can be delayed, or outside factors could change the release schedule for the series, so if anything like this happens you can expect this table to be updated. Similarly, if the episode count differs this article will be updated to reflect the news.

What Time Do New Episodes of Sengoku Youko Season 2 Release?

Sengoku Youko Part 2 episodes will first premiere at midnight JST on Thursdays in Japan which means that you’ll be able to check it out on Crunchyroll on Wednesdays. However, as of right now, the exact time has not been shared.

Once we have confirmation of exactly when episodes of the series will be added to Crunchyroll this article will be updated to reflect that, so be sure to check back later and stay in the loop.

