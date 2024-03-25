Shadow of the Depth Is a Diablo-Style Roguelite That Looks Amazing [Preview]

Diablo, Last Epoch, and Path of Exile are all the primo ARPG experiences, with players loving the loot, the skills, and the customization in general. Sure, some people like the stories, but we’re not those people. We’re here to watch numbers go up because sometimes, you just need a game that makes math good.

Shadow of the Depth is an upcoming roguelite that evokes those games but puts them into a beautiful art style, gives you five different characters to try out and master, and then sets you loose against a mix of horrifying monsters and bosses. It looks like customization will be key here, too, with over 140 passive abilities to discover and combine and plenty of skills and combos to master.

The combo system might be one of the biggest appeals here, too, because while many ARPGs just sort of devolve into clicking things and waiting for cooldowns, Shadow of the Depth lets you time your button presses to pull off different strings of attacks. Think of something more akin to Devil May Cry in that respect, and we think that sounds absolutely amazing.

If you like the sound of all of this, then you’ll be glad to know that the release date is April 23, 2024, which means it’s less than a month away. If, however, you lack patience, and trust us, we get it, then you’ll be even more glad to know that there’s actually one whole demo you can download on Steam right now, and better yet, that demo is free. Most demos are free, and we’d never suggest you play a demo that wasn’t free, but the point is that you can go out there right now and download the game and check it out.

Why take our word for how excited you should be about this when you can just go play it anyway? But also you should trust us because we have your best interests in mind.

Shadow of the Depth releases on PC on April 23.

