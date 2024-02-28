Category:
Video Games

How Does Multiplayer Work in Last Epoch?

You can play Last Epoch solo, but for those hoping to bring a friend or two along, thankfully, the ARPG has a multiplayer function that you can use. Here’s a guide giving a complete rundown of how multiplayer works in Last Epoch.

How Multiplayer & Co-Op Works in Last Epoch

The multiplayer/co-op feature has been available in Last Epoch since March 2023 during the ARPG’s early access period. For newcomers, all you have to do is select the “Play Online” option via the main menu when starting the game, which allows you to invite up to three friends as the party’s host. 

Since Last Epoch is only available on PC via Steam, this limits your invitation pool to Steam players, so keep this in mind. Once everyone is connected, your friends should join your world and be able to play alongside you in the campaign. Multiplayer/co-op is strictly an online feature, meaning, unfortunately, that local co-op isn’t supported.

Can You PvP in Last Epoch?

According to a multiplayer FAQ from Last Epoch developer Eleventh Hour Games in 2021, the team was considering “looking into this” system but stated it wasn’t a “priority feature.” Now, as the game launched into its 1.0 update, PvP still doesn’t appear to be more of a priority for Eleventh Hour.

It’s uncertain when or if multiplayer PvP will be a thing for Last Epoch players, but I wouldn’t rule it out entirely until the developer says so. In the meantime, enjoying PvE content through online multiplayer with friends will have to suffice if you’re a PvP fanatic. Judging from the full release launch’s success for Last Epoch, we might see more multiplayer improvements/additions sooner rather than later, though.

Last Epoch is available on PC.

