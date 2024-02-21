After being stuck in beta for several years, it’s finally time for Last Epoch to release in all its glory. However, eager players are running into trouble. Here’s how to fix the “Online Play Unavailable” error in Last Epoch.

How to Fix Online Play Unavailable in Last Epoch

Tons of players flocking to a new title, only for the game to shoo them away, is nothing new. One of 2024’s hottest titles, Helldivers 2, is dealing with a similar issue, with players unable to log on because the developer put a cap on how many people can play at one time. Last Epoch hasn’t done anything like that, but the cause of the “Online Play Unavailable” error is pretty similar.

On the Last Epoch Steam page, the game’s developer let it be known that while it’s happy that so many people want to check out the game, it wasn’t ready for the influx of users. You can check out the full message below:

“150k CCU and the initial burst of volume has our matchmaking services experiencing some issues that we’re quickly working to rectify. We’re in the war room with our backend team and service providers turning all the dials and knobs as quickly as we can.

We’ve just deployed Steam launch arguments that will allow people to boot the game in full offline mode when clicking Play from the Steam library. That will require a Steam client restart to access.

We’ll be keeping a stream of communication so you guys know the status.”

That’s probably not what gamers who have been waiting years for the game’s release wanted to hear. However, patience is key in these situations, so giving the backend team time to rectify the issue is the best course of action.

And that’s how to fix the “Online Play Unavailable” error in Last Epoch.

Last Epoch is available on PC.