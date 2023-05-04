Shadowman: Darque Legacy Revealed Kinda Out of Nowhere

Valiant Comics and Australian developer Blowfish Studios have announced action horror adventure game Shadowman: Darque Legacy for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. It will tell an original story rooted in the comics where novice Shadowman Jack Boniface has to stop some vague emerging evil that could undermine all the good that his predecessors did. You will battle Brethren cultists, big dudes with hammers, necromancers, and “truly wretched creatures,” but you’ll have a variety of weapons with which to unleash “brutal and bloody finishers.”

We’re taking this all on faith right now, as the Shadowman: Darque Legacy reveal trailer doesn’t actually reveal much of anything. Nonetheless, an “RPG-lite” progression system will keep your character evolving his skill set to put down the horrors he encounters. Here’s what else to expect from the game:

Enthralling narrative: Pulse-pointed horror-action, with enthralling characters and dialogue

Spine-chilling horror: An atmosphere thick with nerve-fraying tension

Parallel worlds: Explore detailed environments across two realms, creating unique gameplay opportunities

Punishing combat: Challenging, yet approachable and rewarding melee combat

Action-packed boss encounters: Test your mettle against monstrous, demonic bosses from the darkest pits of the Deadside

Shadowman: Darque Legacy follows from Nightdive Studios’ 2022 remaster of the 1999 game Shadow Man. We shouldn’t forget that the embarrassingly titled Shadow Man: 2econd Coming was also a thing that existed back in 2002 on PlayStation 2. Hopefully Darque Legacy will adapt to modernity and introduce a whole new generation to the cult comic, whenever it’s ready for release.