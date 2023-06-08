Shadows of the Damned: Remastered Coming Soon from Suda51

Summer Game Fest just keeps on giving. In the leadup to Devolver Digital’s Devolver Direct, a surprise announcement hit the airwaves. Suda51 and the Grasshopper Manufacture team officially revealed Shadows of the Damned: Remastered.

Check out the remaster announcement below:

Not much to go on. We know the game is coming soon and is currently in development.

Thankfully, the very first Grasshopper Direct was announced, as well: It will air on June 14, 2023 at 9:00 p.m. PST / June 15 at midnight EST / June 15 at 9:00 p.m. JST. Hopefully, more information will be provided for the title then, including platforms and release date. And perhaps the screen tearing and unstable frame rate from the original will be fixed!

The original Shadows of the Damned was released on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 back in 2011. Suda51 and Shinji Mikami created it, along with composer Akira Yamaoka. It featured the demon hunter Garcia Hotspur, who was tasked with rescuing his girlfriend from the Lord of the Demons. Garcia had a buddy named Johnson, who was a gun, torch, and motorcycle. It was a fun time, though it was plagued with drama between its designers and publisher EA. I am glad Shadows of the Damned: Remastered will get a second chance when it eventually launches.