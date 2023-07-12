Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution Will Release for the First Time, on GBA, in 2024

Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution, a canceled Game Boy Advance sequel to WayForward’s original Shantae, will be completed and launch in 2024 on a GBA cartridge. Limited Run Games announced the collaboration project with WayForward as part of its LRG3 2023 Summer Games Showcase. Risky Revolution had been shelved when sales of Shantae on Game Boy Color failed to live up to expectations, and while WayForward eventually went on to release Shantae: Risky’s Revenge for Nintendo DS, the original sequel was left behind until now.

Games that are left behind do not often catch a second wind. Even rarer are games that are shelved and then revived a whopping 20 years later (though this weirdly isn’t the only one). What makes Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution a true unicorn of a video game, however, is the fact that it’s shipping on a GBA cartridge as it was originally intended. Even if it isn’t completely unprecedented, it’s still bizarre to see another game finding its way to Game Boy Advance decades after its heyday.

Shantae: Risky Revolution puts a literal spin on the original half-genie hero formula by rotating the world around you. It’ll also come with Link Cable support, so if you and some friends just happen to have a few Game Boy Advance consoles lying around after all this time, you’ll be able to join together and play what is essentially a video game time capsule. Beyond that though, the sequel will fill the gaps by introducing Shantae to characters players have already met in later entries. You can learn more about the missing puzzle piece that is Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution in the announcement video below.

Limited Run Games and WayForward plan to release Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution for GBA sometime in early 2024. However unlikely it may be, be sure to stay tuned for all of the latest Game Boy updates.