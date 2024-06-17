Shin Megami Tensei V: All Hare of Inaba Quests Listed (SMT V)

In Shin Megami Tensei V (SMT V), you’ll meet the Hare of Inaba in different wards of Da’at, who always give you a new quest about wanting to meet specific Demons. Here are all the Hare of Inaba locations in Shin Megami Tensei V (SMT V).

All Hare of Inaba Quests Guide and Locations in Shin Megami Tensei V (SMT V)

The Hare of Inaba appears throughout your journey, always offering you a new side quest to complete. These quests involve fusing for specific Demons, and sometimes the Hare will even even asking for the Demon to have a specific skill. Completing all these quests allows you to fuse a Hare of Inaba for yourself. You can start these chain of quests as soon as you first encounter the Hare in the first ward.

Three different areas have at least one Hare quest, and you must complete them in order. All the Demons required are fusion-exclusive, but you’ll be able to fuse the requested Demon from the Demons that spawn in the ward where you received the request.

The Hare of Inabana Brawny Ambitions Solution in Shin Megami Tensei V (SMT )

Location: Minato Ward, Hamamatsucho

Required Demon: Zun Tun She

Suggested Fusion: Slime + Preta

Use your navigator to discover the Magatsu Rail at the rooftop of the buildings next to the Onmoraki. Use the rail to reach the Hare of Inaba for the first time, who only asks you for a simple fusion you can make with some of the easily discovered Demons in the area. Bring the Hare the requested Zun Tun She and you’ll receive the Unwrit Order Periapt for completing the request.

The Hare of Inabana Brawny Ambitions II Solution in Shin Megami Tensei V (SMT )

Location: Shinagawa Ward, Konan 3rd Block Leyline

Required Demon: Xiezhai with Puncture Punch (Unique Skill)

Suggested Fusion: Inugami + Attis

You can’t miss the Hare in this ward as it’s directly in front of the teleport. You can fuse Koropokkur and Neko Shogun to get the Attis, and Inugami can be either fused or recruited in Shinagawa. Xiezhai learns Puncture Punch at Level 32, and you can first fuse Xiezhai at level 29. You can either train it or use Grimoires to boost Xiezhai directly to level 32, learn the skill, and show it to the Hare. You get the UMA Talisman for completing this quest.

The Hare of Inabana Brawny Ambitions III Solution in Shin Megami Tensei V (SMT )

Location: Taito Ward, Ueno Park Leyline

Required Demon: Okuninushi

Suggested Fusion: Titania + Gogmagog

The third Hare of Inaba quest is found at Ueno Park right next to the leyline. This time, the Hare asks you to bring Okuninushi. No special skills needed this time. You can only fuse Okuninushi once you defeat him in Chiyoda during the Canon of Creation. Once you bring the Hare Okuninushi you’ll get the Curative Cattail as a reward.

If you’re playing the Canon of Vengeance instead, you’ll need to complete the Virtual Trainer battle “Kunitsukami of Kanda-no-Yashiro”, unlocked by speaking with a researcher at the entrance of the Tokyo Diet Building. Okuninushi will be available for fusion once you complete the battle and deliver the quest to the researcher.

With all quests complete, return to Kanda-no-Yashiro in Chiyoda to meet the Hare once again, finally unlocking it for fusion. As Chiyoda is only accessible during the Canon of Creation, you cannot unlock it during the Canon of Vengeance. But the quest progress will carry over, allowing you to fuse the Hare later. And as you need to complete all Canons a few times to unlock all Demons, it’s not a huge derailment of your regular goals.

Shin Megami Tensei V is available now.

