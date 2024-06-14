Shin Megami Tensei V: All New Demons & How to Get Them (SMT V)

Shin Megami Tensei V (SMT V) brings a ton of new Demons to the table. Here are all the new Demons and how to get them in Shin Megami Tensei V (SMT V). .

Every New Demon Added in Shin Megami Tensei V (SMT V)

There are 44 new Demons available in Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance. They can often be found around the map or obtained naturally through fusions, but some of them have specific conditions before they can be unlocked, like beating them in the main story, completing side quests, or even attaining certain endings, which makes some Demons exclusive to New Game+. Two Demons are DLC exclusive, so you’ll need to buy these if you want to fuse them.

Demon Name Where to Get Requirements Agrat Demon Fusion Defeat Lillith. Amabie TBA TBA Anansi Demon Fusion Complete the Liberate the Golden Stool quest. Armaiti Demon Fusion Complete the Devotion to Order quest. Azazel TBA TBA Cherub TBA TBA Dadga Demon Fusion Complete the Holy Will and Profane Dissent DLC quest. Dis Da’at – Shinagawa (Konan 1st Block) None. Dormarth Da’at – Shinjuku (Sendagaya) None. Efreet Demon Fusion None. Eisheth Demon Fusion Defeat Lillith. Fenrir Demon Fusion None. Garulu Demon Fusion Complete The Disgraced Bird God quest. Glasya-Labolas Demon Fusion Defeat Glasya-Labolas and Naamah. Gogmagog Demon Fusion Complete the As God Wills quest. Gremilin Da’at – Minato (Mita) None. Halpas Da’at – Minato (East Azubu) None. Hare of Inaba Demon Fusion Complete all Hare of Inaba quests. Karasu Tengu Da’at – Shinagawa (Shinagawa Historic Site) None. Kinmamon TBA TBA Konohana Sakuya Demon Fusion Complete the Sakura Cinders of the East DLC quest. Kresnik Demon Fusion None. Kudlak Demon Fusion None. Lilith Demon Fusion Defeat Lillith. Mad Gasser Demon Fusion None. Masakado Demon Fusion Defeat superboss Masakado (Creation route only) Mastema TBA TBA Naamah Demon Fusion Defeat Lillith. Nahobeeho TBA TBA Nezha Taizi Demon Fusion None. Nozushi Da’at – Minato (Toranomon) None. Nyami Nyami Demon Fusion None. Onyakopon Demon Fusion Complete the Reclaim the Golden Stool quest. Peallaidh Da’at – Minato (Kanasugibashi) None. Saturnus TBA TBA Satan Demon Fusion Defeat superboss Satan (Vengeance route, requires completing Creation route once) Senri TBA TBA Turbo Granny Demon Fusion Complete the Supersonic Racing quest. Tzizimitl TBA TBA Unicorn Demon Fusion None Vouivre Da’at – Shinagawa (Shinagawa Pier) None. Vritra Demon Fusion None. Xiezhai Demon Fusion None. Zhu Tun She Da’at – Minato (Shibadaimon) None.

Most of the Demons listed above are unlocked naturally through game progression, though you’ll need to complete as many side quests as possible. Any missing Demons will be added at a later time, once we find out where to find them. So, make sure to pick the Demon you really want whenever you’re given the chance to choose.

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance is available now.

