Shin Megami Tensei V: All New Demons & How to Get Them (SMT V)

Shin Megami Tensei V (SMT V) brings a ton of new Demons to the table. Here are all the new Demons and how to get them in Shin Megami Tensei V (SMT V). .
Every New Demon Added in Shin Megami Tensei V (SMT V)
There are 44 new Demons available in Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance. They can often be found around the map or obtained naturally through fusions, but some of them have specific conditions before they can be unlocked, like beating them in the main story, completing side quests, or even attaining certain endings, which makes some Demons exclusive to New Game+. Two Demons are DLC exclusive, so you’ll need to buy these if you want to fuse them.
|Demon Name
|Where to Get
|Requirements
|Agrat
|Demon Fusion
|Defeat Lillith.
|Amabie
|TBA
|TBA
|Anansi
|Demon Fusion
|Complete the Liberate the Golden Stool quest.
|Armaiti
|Demon Fusion
|Complete the Devotion to Order quest.
|Azazel
|TBA
|TBA
|Cherub
|TBA
|TBA
|Dadga
|Demon Fusion
|Complete the Holy Will and Profane Dissent DLC quest.
|Dis
|Da’at – Shinagawa (Konan 1st Block)
|None.
|Dormarth
|Da’at – Shinjuku (Sendagaya)
|None.
|Efreet
|Demon Fusion
|None.
|
|Eisheth
|Demon Fusion
|Defeat Lillith.
|Fenrir
|Demon Fusion
|None.
|Garulu
|Demon Fusion
|Complete The Disgraced Bird God quest.
|Glasya-Labolas
|Demon Fusion
|Defeat Glasya-Labolas and Naamah.
|Gogmagog
|Demon Fusion
|Complete the As God Wills quest.
|Gremilin
|Da’at – Minato (Mita)
|None.
|Halpas
|Da’at – Minato (East Azubu)
|None.
|Hare of Inaba
|Demon Fusion
|Complete all Hare of Inaba quests.
|Karasu Tengu
|Da’at – Shinagawa (Shinagawa Historic Site)
|None.
|Kinmamon
|TBA
|TBA
|
|Konohana Sakuya
|Demon Fusion
|Complete the Sakura Cinders of the East DLC quest.
|Kresnik
|Demon Fusion
|None.
|Kudlak
|Demon Fusion
|None.
|Lilith
|Demon Fusion
|Defeat Lillith.
|Mad Gasser
|Demon Fusion
|None.
|Masakado
|Demon Fusion
|Defeat superboss Masakado (Creation route only)
|Mastema
|TBA
|TBA
|Naamah
|Demon Fusion
|Defeat Lillith.
|Nahobeeho
|TBA
|TBA
|Nezha Taizi
|Demon Fusion
|None.
|
|Nozushi
|Da’at – Minato (Toranomon)
|None.
|Nyami Nyami
|Demon Fusion
|None.
|Onyakopon
|Demon Fusion
|Complete the Reclaim the Golden Stool quest.
|Peallaidh
|Da’at – Minato (Kanasugibashi)
|None.
|Saturnus
|TBA
|TBA
|Satan
|Demon Fusion
|Defeat superboss Satan (Vengeance route, requires completing Creation route once)
|Senri
|TBA
|TBA
|Turbo Granny
|Demon Fusion
|Complete the Supersonic Racing quest.
|Tzizimitl
|TBA
|TBA
|Unicorn
|Demon Fusion
|None
|Vouivre
|Da’at – Shinagawa (Shinagawa Pier)
|None.
|Vritra
|Demon Fusion
|None.
|Xiezhai
|Demon Fusion
|None.
|Zhu Tun She
|Da’at – Minato (Shibadaimon)
|None.
Most of the Demons listed above are unlocked naturally through game progression, though you’ll need to complete as many side quests as possible. Any missing Demons will be added at a later time, once we find out where to find them. So, make sure to pick the Demon you really want whenever you’re given the chance to choose.
Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance is available now.