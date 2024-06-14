Image via Atlus
Shin Megami Tensei V: All New Demons & How to Get Them (SMT V)

New companions for the fights.
Shin Megami Tensei V (SMT V) brings a ton of new Demons to the table. Here are all the new Demons and how to get them in Shin Megami Tensei V (SMT V). .

Every New Demon Added in Shin Megami Tensei V (SMT V)

There are 44 new Demons available in Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance. They can often be found around the map or obtained naturally through fusions, but some of them have specific conditions before they can be unlocked, like beating them in the main story, completing side quests, or even attaining certain endings, which makes some Demons exclusive to New Game+. Two Demons are DLC exclusive, so you’ll need to buy these if you want to fuse them.

Image of the fusion menu in Shin Megami Tensei V
Screenshot by The Escapist

Demon NameWhere to GetRequirements
AgratDemon FusionDefeat Lillith.
AmabieTBATBA
AnansiDemon FusionComplete the Liberate the Golden Stool quest.
ArmaitiDemon FusionComplete the Devotion to Order quest.
AzazelTBATBA
CherubTBATBA
DadgaDemon FusionComplete the Holy Will and Profane Dissent DLC quest.
DisDa’at – Shinagawa (Konan 1st Block)None.
DormarthDa’at – Shinjuku (Sendagaya)None.
EfreetDemon FusionNone.
EishethDemon FusionDefeat Lillith.
FenrirDemon FusionNone.
GaruluDemon FusionComplete The Disgraced Bird God quest.
Glasya-LabolasDemon FusionDefeat Glasya-Labolas and Naamah.
GogmagogDemon FusionComplete the As God Wills quest.
GremilinDa’at – Minato (Mita)None.
HalpasDa’at – Minato (East Azubu)None.
Hare of InabaDemon FusionComplete all Hare of Inaba quests.
Karasu TenguDa’at – Shinagawa (Shinagawa Historic Site)None.
KinmamonTBATBA
Konohana SakuyaDemon FusionComplete the Sakura Cinders of the East DLC quest.
KresnikDemon FusionNone.
KudlakDemon FusionNone.
LilithDemon FusionDefeat Lillith.
Mad GasserDemon FusionNone.
MasakadoDemon FusionDefeat superboss Masakado (Creation route only)
MastemaTBATBA
NaamahDemon FusionDefeat Lillith.
NahobeehoTBATBA
Nezha TaiziDemon FusionNone.
NozushiDa’at – Minato (Toranomon)None.
Nyami NyamiDemon FusionNone.
OnyakoponDemon FusionComplete the Reclaim the Golden Stool quest.
PeallaidhDa’at – Minato (Kanasugibashi)None.
SaturnusTBATBA
SatanDemon FusionDefeat superboss Satan (Vengeance route, requires completing Creation route once)
SenriTBATBA
Turbo GrannyDemon FusionComplete the Supersonic Racing quest.
TzizimitlTBATBA
UnicornDemon FusionNone
VouivreDa’at – Shinagawa (Shinagawa Pier)None.
VritraDemon FusionNone.
XiezhaiDemon FusionNone.
Zhu Tun SheDa’at – Minato (Shibadaimon)None.

Most of the Demons listed above are unlocked naturally through game progression, though you’ll need to complete as many side quests as possible. Any missing Demons will be added at a later time, once we find out where to find them. So, make sure to pick the Demon you really want whenever you’re given the chance to choose.

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance is available now.

