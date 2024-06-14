SMT V Vengeance: In Pursuit of Knowledge Quest Answers in Shin Megami Tensei V

After hours of befriending and defeating dozens of Demons in Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance, you get some downtime in the real world, but you can still find quests such as In Pursuit of Knowledge. You have a simple objective in this one, which is answering a small quiz.

Recommended Videos

All Answers for the In Pursuit of Knowledge Quest in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance

In Pursuit of Knowledge can be accepted after leaving the Minato Ward for the first time and returning to Tokyo, as soon as you leave for the open map. Search for the Jouin Student on the west side of the map, right above the Jouin U. Medical Research Lab, and speak with him. Accept his quest to help him answer a pop quiz.

Screenshot by The Escapist

The Student gives you three questions about Demons you might’ve already encountered during your adventure. The questions and their answers are the following:

The demon Onmoraki is a monstrous bird with a human face. What is its original form? Human corpse.

Amongst the hierarchy of daemons, what is the name of the evil spirit from which the word “demon” originates? Cacodaemon.

What should you do to remove the omelet-loving spirit Aitvaras from your home? Light a candle.



Answering all questions concludes the side quest, rewarding you with a total of 700 Experience for all Demons in your stock. Additionally, you get a Treacherous Order Periapt, which unlocks a new Magatsuhi skill for Demons of the Vile and Raptor race, with few exceptions being unable to use it. It recovers MP to the party while also adding an extra Press Turn to your gauge.

You may fail as much as needed during the quiz and your rewards won’t be affected, so don’t worry if you pick something wrong by accident. It only takes a minute or two to complete this quest, so make sure to go for it as soon as possible, or you might lose the chance to do it later. The extra skill is incredibly useful as a Magatsuhi ability, and you definitely don’t want to miss out on this one.

Shin Megami Tensei V is available now. You can read our review here.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy