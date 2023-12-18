Should You Drink Formula Gruna in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Araj Oblodra in Baldur’s Gate 3 certainly seems untrustworthy, but should you take a chance on her and drink Formula Gruna? Let’s go over what the potion actually does and discuss your options.

Where to Find Araj Oblodra?

Players can first encounter Araj Oblodra in Act II at Moonrise Towers. Going through a doorway to the right of the throne, you go through a small room to Araj’s laboratory. Here, she asks the player for a blood sample. If you refuse, she will not appear in Act III to offer you Formula Gruna. Whether you accept or not, if you have Astarion in your party, she’ll then ask to have him bite her. Astarion refuses, noting that her blood smells rank. The player can either force him to bite her or encourage him to make his own decision. If you’re romancing Astarion, you must support his decision to refuse Araj’s request; if you don’t, he’ll end the relationship. Allowing Astarion to reject her request does not prevent you from obtaining Formula Gruna later on.

In Act III, you can find Araj, assuming she survived Moonrise Towers, in the Lower City of Baldur’s Gate. On approaching her lab, you’ll see a large explosion. Araj emerges from the building and greets you before bringing you inside to discuss her project. Evidently, the blast was caused by her experiments with your blood sample, hinting at what’s to come from Formula Gruna.

What is Formula Gruna?

Formula Gruna appears as a Mysterious Potion in your inventory. If drunk, a mild explosion happens around the player and you receive the permanent Unstable Blood passive. As a result, your blood becomes incredibly explosive meaning that if you’re in a battle and taking a fair amount of damage with blood puddles around, any lick of fire will cause a massive explosion. Generally speaking, in a world where bloody wounds and fire spells are prevalent, turning yourself into walking TNT isn’t the greatest of plans. That said, Baldur’s Gate 3 does give you some creative ways to use it.

Should You Drink Formula Gruna?

It might not be the worst thing in the world to drink Formula Gruna if you’re a Tiefling or a Red, Brass, or Gold Dragonborn, as these races naturally have fire resistance in Baldur’s Gate 3. When damaged enough, you can turn a good chunk of terrain into a fiery hellhole without grease or other flammable items. Other characters can also gain fire resistance through potions or items like the Helldusk Armor, making it a lot less damaging to your party. That said, it isn’t terribly controllable. If you want to burn your enemies, you’re better off with a well-placed Fireball or an Arrow of Fire to a barrel of gunpowder. However, if you want to embrace all the chaos Baldur’s Gate 3 has to offer, drink up. It’ll certainly make things extra exciting.