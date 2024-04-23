Screenshot of Fire Beigoma in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes.
Should You Pick the Fire, Water or Wind Beigoma Top in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes?

Published: Apr 23, 2024

When you return to Eltisweiss, Dr. Corque offers you three Beigoma tops to choose from as your first partner. Should you pick the Fire, Water, or Wind Beigoma top in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes? Here’s what you need to know.

Fire, Water or Wind Beigoma Top in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes – Differences Explained

You can pick whichever one you want, as the only notable difference between the Fire, Water, and Wind Beigoma tops offered to you by Dr Corque in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is the element. I reloaded my save file to try out all three, and they’re all pretty much the same in terms of skill. All are 1-Star Beigoma tops and, honestly, aren’t that great – you can find better Beigoma tops almost immediately.

Screenshot of picking the fire, water or wind Beigoma in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes.
In fact, I’d suggest replacing the Fire, Water, or Wind Beigoma top as soon as possible because, in my experience, Beigoma tops dropped from enemies, such as the Hraesvlgr enemy in Redthroat Ridge, are superior. I found it difficult to win rounds with any of the three tops compared to other beginner ones. Dr. Corque gives you two practice tops along with the Fire, Water, or Wind Beigoma top you choose. These should also be replaced ASAP as they perform poorly as well.

Best Beginner Beigoma Tops

You can get more Beigoma tops immediately after receiving the Fire, Water, or Wind Beigoma top in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes if you defeat enemies that drop them. I recommend the following beginner Beigoma tops:

  • Hraesvlgr (2-Star) – Dropped by Hraesvlgr in Redthroat Ridge.
    • Element: Water.
    • Type: Attack.
    • Effects: Attack Up M, Fire Down S, Water Down S.
    • Spin: 56.2.
    • Defense: 54.5.
    • Magic: 33.3.
    • Weight: 40.0.
    • Attack: 52.9.
  • Rabbit Mage (2-Star) – Dropped by Rabbit Mage in the Abandoned Mine.
    • Element: Earth.
    • Type: Magic.
    • Effects: Defense Up S, Earth Up M, Defense Down S, Boost Gauge Down S.
    • Spin: 47.5.
    • Defense: 63.6.
    • Magic: 50.0.
    • Weight: 60.0.
    • Attack: 32.3.
  • Plantvine (1-Star) – Dropped by Plantvine in Grum County – North.
    • Element: Earth.
    • Type: Guard.
    • Effects: Defense Up S.
    • Spin: 41.2.
    • Defense: 54.5.
    • Magic: 25.0.
    • Weight: 60.0.
    • Attack: 26.4.
  • Rabbit Knight (1-Star) – Dropped by Rabbit Knight in Grum County – North.
    • Element: Water.
    • Type: Attack.
    • Effects: Attack Up S.
    • Spin: 35.0.
    • Defense: 36.3.
    • Magic: 25.0.
    • Weight: 30.0.
    • Attack: 38.2.
  • Cockatrice (Hatchling) – 1-Star – Dropped by Cockatrice (Hatchling) in Mountain Path Homeward.
    • Element: Fire.
    • Type: Guard.
    • Effects: Defense Up S, Attack Down S.
    • Spin: 43.7.
    • Defense: 63.6.
    • Magic: 16.6.
    • Weight: 60.0.
    • Attack: 32.3.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes releases on April 23, 2024, on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

