Should You Visit Tifa in Nibelheim in FF7 Rebirth? Answered

You’ll be forced to make plenty of decisions and choose from various dialogue options in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Some of them matter, though most of them don’t. But if you’re facing decision paralysis and wondering if you should visit Tifa in Nibelheim, here’s what you need to know.

What Happens If You Don’t Visit Tifa in Nibelheim in FF7 Rebirth?

At the start of FF7 Rebirth, in the Nibelheim chapter, Cloud will have some time to explore the town before advancing the story. You’ll get the chance to visit Tifa’s house in town, but before he opens the door, present Tifa will ask if he really visited her. If you say no, Cloud will move away from the door. However, this decision doesn’t really matter because you can just interact with the door again and choose the other option, and enter the house.

So, simply put, nothing really happens if you choose not to visit her. You can ignore that bit entirely and explore the rest of the town with no repercussions.

Choosing to Visit Tifa

That being said, we do recommend visiting Tifa in FF7 Rebirth. By doing so, you’ll get more lore tidbits that help to flesh out the story further. Visiting her house and room also gives you the first opportunity in the game to check out the new piano mini-game.

It’s worth noting that the first time you play the piano, you don’t actually get a music score for guidance so chances are good that present Aerith and Tifa will just slam you for not being musically inclined. Aside from that, exploring her house does add a lot more flavor to the game, so it’s definitely recommended that you do so if you want to see everything FF7 Rebirth has to offer.

That’s all you need to know about visiting Tifa in Nibelheim in FF7 Rebirth.