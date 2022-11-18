Amazon and Sony Pictures Television are partnering for live-action Spider-Man spinoff TV shows, beginning with Silk: Spider Society from The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang. Per Variety, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller developed the series with Kang, and all three will be executive producers (along with former Sony Spider-Man overseer Amy Pascal), while Kang is also showrunner. Silk: Spider Society will star the titular Silk, aka Cindy Moon, a Korean American who got bit by the same radioactive spider as Peter Parker and received similar powers.

“We can’t wait to bring the adventures of Cindy Moon to life, thanks to the creative dream team of Chris and Phil, Angela and Amy, along with our partners at Marvel and Amazon,” said Sony Pictures Television Studios president Katherine Pope. “We know this exciting series with new and never-before-seen characters and storylines will wow audiences watching first on linear MGM+ and then around the world on Prime Video.”

Word of a potential Silk TV show first arrived back in 2020, though the details have evolved since then. There is still no indication of who will feature in the other live-action Spider-Man spinoff shows Amazon has planned, but Silk: Spider Society is a promising start.

If you’re like a lot of people who fell off on The Walking Dead over the years, you’ll be pleased to learn that Angela Kang has been credited by some with revitalizing the series since she became showrunner in 2018. With The Walking Dead finally arriving at its final episode this weekend, Kang sounds like a solid selection to helm a live-action Spider-Man spinoff, especially one about Cindy Moon. Just don’t count on Tom Holland to show up for any cameos in the series (which might be for the best, since it’s canon in the comics that Spider Sense make Peter Parker and Cindy Moon very horny for each other).

Elsewhere in the universe, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse arrives next year with the Spot as a villain, and we’ll see soon enough if Kraven the Hunter and El Muerto can become the next Morbius. Venom 3 also recently found its director.