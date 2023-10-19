Solo: A Star Wars Story Prequel Crimson Climb Is a Great Addition to the Canon

If you’ve seen Solo: A Star Wars Story, then you know that there is a significant gap in the story of Qi’ra, one of the primary characters in the film. Early in the film, she is separated from Han when they are trying to escape Corellia. Later, Qi’ra reappears as an operative with Crimson Dawn. Fans know little about how Qi’ra got from Corellia to the crime organization, but veteran Star Wars author E.K. Johnston fills in those gaps with Crimson Climb. The result is a fun, fast-paced story of survival and intrigue.

E.K. Johnston is no stranger to Star Wars. The author of Ahsoka and the Queen’s Peril trilogy, she has added context to key female characters in Star Wars canon. I can’t think of any Star Wars author more qualified to take on the shrewd survivor Qi’ra, and Johnston writes the character with a deep knowledge and care for both Qi’ra and the characters she impacts on her journey.

A Flawed Protagonist

Crimson Climb is a young adult novel, so it’s a really quick read. However, that doesn’t mean that its characters don’t have multiple layers and depth. Throughout the novel, Qi’ra has two sides of her fighting each other for supremacy.

On one hand, there is Qira the survivor. Since being separated from Han in Solo: A Star Wars Story, Qi’ra has had to endure. As Crimson Climb progresses, she becomes more cold and calculated as she navigates through the punishment she receives from the White Worms. Faced with a constant threat of death, Qi’ra learns that survival must be achieved at any cost — even if it means the demise of some around her.

Part of Qi’ra’s story in Crimson Climb surrounds her struggle to retain her humanity in the face of everything she has experienced. Johnston tells this part of the story by using Han Solo as a representation of Qir’ra’s humanity and innocence. It’s a brilliant use of the character, who is never actually “on screen” during the novel.

As Qi’ra does more things to advance through the criminal underworld, her one connection to who she was before is Han. Throughout the story, he remains the one thing that can make her smile. In those moments, her remaining humanity shines through. These moments also allow other characters to see who Qi’ra is under the shield she has put up. Some see this as endearing; others see weakness in her.

A Strong Supporting Cast

Han plays a significant role in Qi’ra’s character development throughout the novel, despite not being an active character in the story. As Qi’ra gains more experience and advances more, she sees Han’s approach as more misguided and weak. Han, in essence, is the moral lighthouse that Qi’ra continues to move farther away from in Crimson Climb. This aspect of the story does a lot to explain how she is so easily able to turn her back on him in Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Interesting characters fill the ranks of Crimson Dawn and provide a strong supporting cast in the novel. Cerveteri is the most prominent foil for Qi’ra in the story and she provides a nice contrast to the protagonist. Qi’ra’s original cell in Crimson Dawn was based on the planet Thorum, but a string of successful operations elevated them to the center of the organization. Cerveteri, who was the leader of the cell, is surpassed by Qi’ra and becomes filled with rage and jealousy. Cerveteri secretly turns into a traitor against Crimson Dawn as a result of her rage.

Qi’ra is tasked with finding the traitor by Dryden Vos. At this point, the contrast between the Qi’ra and Cerveteri becomes a central point of the story. Cerveteri’s anger and aggression forces her to make mistakes. Each time Qi’ra has a cold and calculating approach, she is able to get the upper hand. In this sense, Cerveteri is one of Qi’ra’s teachers during her ascent.

Villains at Every Turn

There are many other strong supporting characters in Crimson Climb, but none steal the show as much as Dryden Vos. Vos was a fascinating villain in Solo: A Star Wars Story, and that continues in Crimson Climb. He is an great Star Wars villain and an excellent teacher for Qi’ra for a couple of reasons. First, he is often calm and calculating, even when using violence. His lack of remorse or compassion is what makes him dangerous. Second. his role as the face of Crimson Dawn while knowing there is another leader in the shadows helps prepare Qi’ra for what her role in the organization will ultimately be.

If you’ve seen Solo: A Star Wars Story, then you know who the secret leader of all the criminal organizations is. If you haven’t, it is alluded to in Crimson Climb but not outright revealed. Not revealing the identity in the novel was a good choice by Johnston. It keeps Crimson Climb a pure prequel and focuses on Qi’ra. Revealing the other character would have shifted that focus dramatically.

A Great Addition to Star Wars Canon

Crimson Climb has crisp pacing and keeps every character busy. No character feels out of place or like they are just along for the ride — a testament to E.K. Johnston’s storytelling. Every character has purpose, and, more importantly, they each have a role to play in Qi’ra’s character development.

More importantly, Crimson Climb has a very similar pacing and vibe to Solo: A Star Wars Story. This isn’t difficult to early in the story, when many of the settings and characters are familiar. Later, though, it takes a commitment to the characters and a knowledge of the film that Johnston demonstrates at every turn. Crimson Climb feels like it belongs alongside Solo: A Star Wars Story throughout the book.

There are Star Wars books that add significant events to the canon and are must-read events for fans. Think the High Republic novels, or novels like Brotherhood or Shadow of the Sith. Then, there are others that aren’t required reading but add a lot of context to a character or event in the Star Wars universe. Stories like Padawan fit into this category, and so does Crimson Climb. It might not change the landscape of Star Wars, but the story is a lot of fun and worth the read for any fan looking to learn more about the Star Wars universe.