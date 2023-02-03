Endnight Games is making a major change to Sons of the Forest launch plans that will see it released in Steam Early Access later this month. The release date will stay the same, so you’ll still be able to hop into the sequel to The Forest come February 23. However, Endnight explained in a Steam post that, after some consideration regarding the game’s launch state, it has decided to position itself in a way that involves the community in the development process. You can read the statement in full below:

Hey Everyone, It’s been a long journey since we first started ‘Sons of The Forest’ development and it’s grown into the biggest most complex game we have ever made. There is still so much more we want to add; items, new mechanics, gameplay balance and more. We didn’t want to delay again so have instead decided to involve the community in the continued development of this project and keep our February 23rd release date but instead release in Early Access. ‘The Forest’ turned out to be a massive success, due mostly to the awesome community and the suggestions, feedback, and bug reports the players shared with us. We are really excited and hope that players want to come on this new journey with us to make this the ultimate survival horror simulator. The team at Endnight

Although it might make fans uneasy to see launch plans change so drastically this close to launch, let’s not forget that Sons of the Forest has already suffered numerous delays since it was first revealed in 2019. At this point, it’ll be nice for players to finally go hands-on and see the game for themselves. While we look forward to Sons of the Forest making its way to Steam Early Access in a few weeks, be sure to read our interview with Endnight. During our conversation, Director Ben Falcone and Lead Programmer Rod Green spoke about their sequel’s advanced AI and some of the other major changes it’s bringing to the series.