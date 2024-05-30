Just look at that cute cat!
Sony Reveals Infinity Nikki Gameplay – And It's Our New Obsession

Arthur Damian
Published: May 30, 2024 07:35 pm

Remember Infinity Nikki? It was years ago the game was announced. Sony finally showed off gameplay for the title during today’s State of Play and revealed it will get a beta test in Q3 2024.

You can get cuteness overload by watching some cats below:

I do not know what to make of this. It’s a dress-up game, cat simulator, and exploration adventure all rolled into one. And why does the music sound like it comes straight out of Super Mario Odyssey?

Thankfully, Sony cleared up some of my confusion on its PlayStation.Blog. Nikki is a dress-up game series spanning 12 years. This fifth installment mixes costume gameplay with the open-world genre. Infinity Nikki will have Nikki traveling with her cat friend, Momo, across various nations, each with a unique culture and history. This means multiple outfits will be offered as the pair solve puzzles together and strengthen their friendship.

In a cool twist, the outfits in the title will grant Nikki abilities. They will allow her to float, shrink, shoot magical orbs, and fish, to name a few. You will also be able to take plenty of photos.

There’s a lot to like about what Infinity Nikki is offering. While having cute cats would be enough for most gamers, it is nice to see a lot of gameplay variety on display.

Infinity Nikki
Arthur Damian
Arthur Damian has been covering the video game industry for over ten years, and joined The Escapist in 2022. He is a huge fan of platformers, indies, and fighting games, and strives to cover them for The Escapist every chance he gets. Arthur received his Bachelor’s Degree in English from Brooklyn College in 2009. He is also the Editor-in-Chief over at That VideoGame Blog. When he isn’t writing, Arthur enjoys playing games on his Switch and PlayStation 5, and sings the praises of the greatest video game ever, Chrono Trigger, to anyone who will listen.