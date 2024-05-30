Sony Reveals Infinity Nikki Gameplay – And It’s Our New Obsession

Remember Infinity Nikki? It was years ago the game was announced. Sony finally showed off gameplay for the title during today’s State of Play and revealed it will get a beta test in Q3 2024.

Recommended Videos

You can get cuteness overload by watching some cats below:

I do not know what to make of this. It’s a dress-up game, cat simulator, and exploration adventure all rolled into one. And why does the music sound like it comes straight out of Super Mario Odyssey?

Thankfully, Sony cleared up some of my confusion on its PlayStation.Blog. Nikki is a dress-up game series spanning 12 years. This fifth installment mixes costume gameplay with the open-world genre. Infinity Nikki will have Nikki traveling with her cat friend, Momo, across various nations, each with a unique culture and history. This means multiple outfits will be offered as the pair solve puzzles together and strengthen their friendship.

In a cool twist, the outfits in the title will grant Nikki abilities. They will allow her to float, shrink, shoot magical orbs, and fish, to name a few. You will also be able to take plenty of photos.

There’s a lot to like about what Infinity Nikki is offering. While having cute cats would be enough for most gamers, it is nice to see a lot of gameplay variety on display.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more