Souls Unleashed codes (December 2024) [PART 1]

Updated: December 20, 2024 Searched for codes!

Recommended Videos

Tycoon games and anime-inspired titles are among the most popular genres on Roblox, so it makes sense to combine them into a fighting-tycoon hybrid! Souls Unleashed is the perfect amalgamation of the aforementioned features, with polished combat mechanics and tons of content to keep you playing for hours on end.

Although the game is addicting, you’ll need to grind long and hard to accumulate wealth, acquire helpful gear, and learn the best fighting moves. Souls Unleashed codes are your one-way ticket to wealth and power, giving you tons of cash, tokens, and gems to mold your character into the wealthiest and most powerful fighter around. If you need help leveling up in a similar Roblox experience, check out our Anime Spirits Codes guide and enjoy more valuable freebies.

All Souls Unleashed Codes List

Active Souls Unleashed Codes

UPDATE6 : Use for 15k Coins, 15k Gems, 2 Essence, 10 Raid Tokens and 10 Black Tokens (New)

: Use for 15k Coins, 15k Gems, 2 Essence, 10 Raid Tokens and 10 Black Tokens 35KLIKES : Use for 2 Essence 5 Raid Tokens and 5 Black Tokens (New)

: Use for 2 Essence 5 Raid Tokens and 5 Black Tokens 3MVISITS : Use for 15k Coins, 15k Gems, 3 Essence, 5 Raid Tokens and 5 Black Tokens (New)

: Use for 15k Coins, 15k Gems, 3 Essence, 5 Raid Tokens and 5 Black Tokens INFINITYTOWER: Use for free rewards (50 Rebirths required) (New)

Expired Souls Unleashed Codes

UPDATE5

UPDATE4

UPDATE3

UPDATE2

15KVISITS

400LIKES

RELEASE

SORRY4BUGS

Related: Anime Reborn Codes

How to Redeem Souls Unleashed Codes

Take a look at our instructions below to redeem Souls Unleashed codes with ease:

Image by The Escapist

Launch Souls Unleashed on Roblox. Click the cog icon (1) in the bottom-left corner. Enter your code into the code text box (2). Click the Redeem button (3) to collect your rewards.

How to Get More Souls Unleashed Codes

The go-to place for all things Souls Unleashed is the Souls Unleashed Discord server. There, you can chat with other players, learn about upcoming updates and events, and take part in giveaways. You can also find tons of codes, but they’re buried underneath hundreds upon hundreds of spam messages and unimportant discussions. If you bookmark this article and leave the code-collecting to us, you’ll save yourself tons of time and effort while having instant access to new codes.

Why Are My Souls Unleashed Codes Not Working?

Misspelled words, wrong letters, hidden spaces – all of these are possible reasons why you can’t redeem your Souls Unleashed codes. If you perform a simple check beforehand, you should have no issues redeeming codes. Don’t forget to take a look at our expired codes list, making sure that your code isn’t among them. Or you can skip all of these steps by simply copying the code from our active list and pasting it into the game!

What Is Souls Unleashed?

Souls Unleashed mixes tycoon-style gameplay with classic combat mechanics, borrowing elements from various popular anime series. After choosing your character, you build up your tycoon from scratch by buying droppers and conveyors, which earn you cash and souls. While exploring the central hub, you’ll run into all sorts of shops where you can spend money and souls on new swords, powers, and other upgrades. When you’re ready, head for one of the portals and battle bosses to prove your mettle.

Enjoy more top-tier anime-based action in tandem with free rewards by visiting our Type Soul Codes and Demon Soul Simulator Codes guides.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy