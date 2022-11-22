Sony Pictures’ Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse released in December 2018, earned universal acclaim from fans and critics alike, and went on to win Best Animated Feature at the Oscars. So, hype levels are pretty high for the sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, which is coming to theaters in June 2023. Today, Empire magazine revealed that Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will have a whopping six “dominant art styles,” which is kind of incredible considering that Into the Spider-Verse had… one art style.

Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and David Callaham wrote the movie, and Lord explained to Empire that lessons learned creating The Mitchells vs. the Machines will be applied to this film, and in general, Across the Spider-Verse is a more ambitious film. According to Lord, the goal is to “wow you every time you enter a new environment, and also to make sure that the style of the movie reflect the story, and that the images are driven by feelings, as opposed to some egg-headed art project. Which it also is, by the way!”

Fans will recall that a first-look trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse arrived back in December 2021, and Miller explained that a couple settings seen there were Spider-Man 2099’s futuristic Nueva York and Earth-50101, or “Mumbattan” (“based on an Indian comic-book look”). Spider-Gwen’s Earth-65 will also feature in the movie with a watercolor style, inspired by the covers of Spider-Gwen comics. When all is said and done, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will probably be a visual feast with its minimum six art styles. We can also look forward to the Spot as a villain.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is coming to theaters on June 2, 2023, and another sequel, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse (previously called Across the Spider-Verse Part II), will arrive in 2024.