Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Episode 3, “Very Interesting, As an Astrogration Problem.”

There’s one Spider-Man actor who had an unexpected role in Episode 3 “Very Interesting, As an Astrogration Problem” of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew. But who does Alfred Molina play in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew?

Who Alfred Molina Plays in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, Explained

Alfred Molina is best known for playing Doctor Otto Octavius (also known as Doctor Octopus) in the Spider-Man films. However, in Episode 3 of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, he tackles a very different part. In the end credits, it’s revealed that Molina played the character Benjar Pranic. Considering Benjar isn’t humanoid, many viewers likely missed the fact he was played by Molina. So, for those who didn’t have time to backtrack, here’s everything to know about the new character.

Benjar Pranic is a green-skinned Ishi Tib and a member of Captain Brutus’ pirate crew (formally Captain Silvo’s crew). From the looks of it, Benjar might be struggling to walk or suffering from a limp due to old age, as in Episode 3, he appears to be using the leg of a B1-Battle Droid as a walking stick.

How Does Benjar Pranic Know Jod Na Nawood?

In the scene Benjar Pranic appears in, it’s obvious that he and Jod know each other. It’s also Benjar who reveals to the audience that Jod is indeed Captain Silvo, who was seen at the beginning of Episode 1. Benjar catches Jod Na Nawood looking for the droid SM-33, and the two have a short conversation in which Benjar reveals that he thinks that Jod is the best captain he has served under. He also asks that Jod sit with his old crewmate, have some tea, and talk about their troubles. This suggests that the two may have had a friendly bond during their time traveling the stars.

At the time of writing, it’s unclear if Molina will return as Benjar in additional episodes of Skeleton Crew. However, considering that Benjar is among Captain Brutus’ crew and Brutus had put a bounty on Jod and the children, there is a good chance he will appear again. Let’s just hope he picks the right side at the end of the day.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is currently streaming on Disney+, with new episodes dropping on Tuesdays.

