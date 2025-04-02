Sprunki Plus Codes (April 2025)

Updated: April 2, 2025 Added new codes!

Many games have promo codes that can enhance your experience, but Sprunki Plus codes have a game that can enhance your experience. These Sprunki guys might seem cute and innocent at first glance, but everyone who spent a second contemplating mascot horror knows they hide secrets!

Some of those secrets are new game mods hidden beneath the surface, which you can only unlock by redeeming Sprunki Plus codes. When you get tired of prodding your creatures and hunting for hints, you can just grab them from the list below. If you’re looking for a bit more traditional freebies in another mascot game, check out the Roblox Dandy’s World Codes article.

All Sprunki Plus Codes List

Working Sprunki Plus Codes

Youstolemychoir : Use for unlocking Semihemi

: Use for unlocking Semihemi 6 : Use for unlocking Hex

: Use for unlocking Hex christiansprunki : Use for unlocking Nunzi

: Use for unlocking Nunzi Rewind : Use for unlocking the Obby mod

: Use for unlocking the Obby mod 1996: Use for unlocking a new mod (You can only claim this only after you use Rewind code and complete the Obby)

Expired Sprunki Plus Codes

There are currently no expired Sprunki Plus codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Sprunki Plus

If you’re not sure how to use Sprunki Plus codes, follow the steps below:

Image by The Escapist

Launch Sprunki Plus on Roblox. Click the key button in the top-right corner of the screen. Paste a code into the text box right under the white enter code sign. Press Enter on your keyboard to unlock your rewards.

How to Get More Sprunki Plus Codes

Unlike most other Roblox promo codes, you won’t be able to find Sprunki Plus codes on socials such as the Dark Cube Studio Discord. The developer wants you to solve the puzzles and discover them yourself. Naturally, you can disregard that, bookmark this page, and grab new codes from this list.

Why Are My Sprunki Plus Codes Not Working?

If the game won’t accept your Sprunki Plus code and unlock the reward, you have likely made a typo. Copy and paste the codes straight into the game while paying close attention not to leave out a character or add an extra space. It’s also not impossible for these codes to expire in the future.

What Is Sprunki Plus?

Sprunki Plus is a simple Roblox beatbox song-mixing game where you can tap and dress up your characters—on the surface. You can unlock additional features by following the hints and solving puzzles. If you need help with this, you can grab Sprunki Plus codes from our list.

