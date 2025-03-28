BEPO Codes (March 2025)

Updated: March 28, 2025 Added a new code!

You play BEPO as such an adorable little creature, and you get to join the team of others just like you. It’s just so damn cute that nothing could ever go wrong, right? Well, it wouldn’t if your mission wasn’t to scavenge for loot in areas full of terrifying monsters.

Being cute won’t help you survive, but maybe BEPO codes will. That is, if putting on a cool Hat you got for free will make you brave enough to go further into the darkness to find more valuable loot. If you’re a fan of Roblox horror experiences, you might want to check out our article on Exiled Roblox codes and discover all the kinds of free goodies you can collect there, too!

All BEPO Codes List

Active BEPO Codes

RELEASE: Use for a free Hat (New)

Expired BEPO Codes

There are currently no expired BEPO codes.

How to Redeem Codes in BEPO

Here’s everything that you need to do to redeem your BEPO codes:

Launch BEPO in Roblox. Press the Codes button on the left (while you’re in the Lobby area). Enter an active code into the Insert Code field. Hit Apply to grab your freebies.

How to Get More BEPO Codes

There’s no need to scavenge for BEPO codes when you can find all of them in this article. Bookmark the page and come back regularly because we’ll always have the newest code drops waiting for you. If you insist on diving into the depths of social media to find codes alone, you can join the Midnighty Studio Discord server and the Midnighty Studio Roblox group.

Why Are My BEPO Codes Not Working?

Just like you’re careful with every piece of loot in the game, you need to be careful about how you enter your BEPO codes as well. A single typing error will break the code you’re trying to redeem, so it’s best that you rely on the copy/paste approach. If you come across invalid codes that we haven’t moved to our Expired list, let us know so that we can act ASAP.

What Is BEPO?

BEPO is a Roblox survival horror experience inspired by the popular co-op game REPO. It’s set in a post-apocalyptic world where humans are extinct, and creatures like you are tasked by a mysterious employer to collect loot from locations haunted by terrifying monsters. You can play alone or with a team of other players, and you must carry each item back to the Extractor carefully, or it will lose its original value. Be wary because something is lurking just around the corner.

