Spy x Family Gets New Life Sim Style Game on Nintendo Switch

Today’s Nintendo Direct revealed Spy x Anya: Operation Memories, a video game spinoff from the hit anime, Spy x Family, that is coming at least to Nintendo Switch sometime next year.

This low-key spinoff got a nice amount of gameplay during today’s Nintendo Direct, revealing that players will actually take the role of the series’ show-stealing little girl. Its gameplay asks players to complete a photo diary for homework by simply living life as Anya. The Spy x Family family, Loid and Yor, of course, makes an appearance in the trailer and game, but Damian, Becky, Yuri, and Fiona will be part of the adventure, too. It’s unclear if Spy x Anya is coming to any other platforms, so be sure to stay tuned for updates. Until then, you can watch the Spy x Anya: Operation Memories trailer from the Nintendo Direct below.

Created by Tatsuya Endo, Spy x Family is a manga series that began serializing in Shonen Jump+ starting in 2019. The story follows a spy who, in the process of attempting to accomplish a mission, ends up adopting a telepathic daughter and marrying a skilled assassin. Spy x Family, which was adapted into an anime that debuted in 2022, is one of the most-popular manga series currently in publication, with millions of copies having been sold across the world. There is currently a movie, Spy x Family Code: White, slated for release later this year in Japan.

At this time, it’s not clear when Spy x Anya: Operation Memories will officially release in 2024.