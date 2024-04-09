When Does Star Wars Eclipse Come Out?

While Quantic Dream and Lucasfilm Games announced Star Wars Eclipse way back in December 2021, the action-adventure title is still yet to hit shelves. So, when is Star Wars Eclipse slated to come out?

As of this writing, Star Wars Eclipse doesn’t have an official release date – or even a release window. Neither Quantic Dream nor Lucasfilm Games has made any public statements about when Eclipse will arrive since unveiling the game in 2021. This is somewhat surprising, given the game has been in development for almost two-and-a-half years at this point. That said, a Quantic Dream press release described Eclipse as still being in “early development” in 2021, hinting that it won’t drop until 2025 or 2026 at the earliest (but likely even later).

Presumably, Quantic Dream’s creative ambition is partly responsible for the hold-up. The studio’s press release frames Eclipse as an “epic” interactive adventure with an “intricate branching narrative.” Eclipse will also feature multiple player characters, and explore a previously unseen corner of the Star Wars universe. As such, Quantic Dream has a lot to get done before Eclipse is ready for players to experience it.

Is Star Wars Eclipse Canceled?

No, Star Wars Eclipse isn’t canceled, despite persistent speculation to that effect. What’s more, Quantic Dream insists that Eclipse is still on schedule, refuting rumors that it had delayed the game in March 2022. In an email to GamesRadar, a Quantic Dream spokesman declared that claims Eclipse‘s release date had slid backward were patently false – since technically, it’s never had one.

“Star Wars Eclipse has not been delayed because Quantic Dream never announced or promised a launch window for the title,” the email said. “Recruiting remains active [at Quantic Dream] as it works on Star Wars Eclipse, third-party publishing, and unannounced projects.”

Star Wars Eclipse does not yet have a release date.

