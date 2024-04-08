The Star Wars: Tales animated anthology series is set to embrace the Dark Side with its next batch of episodes, Tales of the Empire. So, when does Star Wars: Tales of the Empire come out?

When Does Tales of the Empire Premiere on Disney+?

All six episodes of Tales of the Empire will debut on Disney+ on Saturday, May 4, 2024. This marks a break from the Tuesday slot Lucasfilm and Disney+ typically reserve for shows set in a galaxy far, far away. That said, it’s also consistent with both the production company and streaming platform making a big deal of May 4, which many fans celebrate as “Star Wars Day.” (It’s a play on “May the Force Be With You” – geddit?)

Other animated Star Wars productions that dropped on May 4 include The Bad Batch Season 1, Young Jedi Adventures Season 1, and Star Wars: Visions Season 2. Whether Lucasfilm and Disney have anything else special planned for Star Wars Day is unclear for now, although it seems likely. We may even get a sneak peek at high-profile projects such as The Acolyte, The Mandalorian & Grogu, and Skeleton Crew. This is pure speculation for now, though.

What Is Star Wars: Tales of the Empire About?

But regardless of what else Disney and Lucasfilm are (or aren’t) cooking up, we’ll definitely get Tales of the Empire on May 4. What should we expect from it, when it finally arrives? Plenty of shadowy shenanigans, if the official Tales of the Empire synopsis is anything to go by. Check it out below.

“Star Wars: Tales of the Empire is a six-episode journey into the fearsome Galactic Empire through the eyes of two warriors on divergent paths, set during different eras. After losing everything, young Morgan Elsbeth navigates the expanding Imperial world toward a path of vengeance, while former Jedi Barriss Offee does what she must to survive a rapidly changing galaxy. The choices they make will define their destinies.”

Star Wars: Tales of the Empire debuts on Disney+

