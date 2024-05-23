Star Wars: How Old Is Emperor Palpatine in Return of the Jedi?

Emperor Palpatine’s got some city miles on him when he makes his in-person Star Wars debut in 1983’s Episode VI: Return of the Jedi. But just how old is Palpatine – otherwise known as the Dark Lord of the Sith, Darth Sidious – in Return of the Jedi?

Recommended Videos

Related: Star Wars: The Acolyte: How Does the Lightsaber Whip Work?

Emperor Palpatine’s Age in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, Explained

Emperor Palpatine is 88 in Star Wars – Episode VI: Return of the Jedi. This is never explicitly stated in the movie itself, nor is the Dark Lord of the Sith’s exact age given in any other big or small screen Star Wars outing. Fortunately, the franchise’s wider canon has us covered.

Specifically, 2023 reference text Star Wars: Timelines confirms that Palpatine was born in 84 BBY – or 84 years before Star Wars – Episode IV: A New Hope. Given Return of the Jedi takes place 4 years after A New Hope, Palpatine is therefore 88 when that flick’s story kicks off. So he’s old, but not as ancient as his heavily creased mug and stooped frame would suggest.

Related: What Do BBY and ABY Mean in Star Wars?

By contrast, Palpatine actor Ian McDiarmid was just 38 during Return of the Jedi‘s 1982 shoot. His aged appearance in the film was achieved via heavy prosthetics. McDiarmid’s relative youth during principal photography on Return of the Jedi also came in handy when Star Wars creator George Lucas was casting Star Wars – Episode I: The Phantom Menace over a decade later.

Lucas needed a 50-something actor to portray Palpatine 36 years earlier in the saga’s timeline, and McDiarmid fit the bill. McDiarmid was subsequently aged up slightly when he returned as the 62-year-old Palpatine in Star Wars – Episode II: Attack of the Clones. He then adopted Palpatine’s crone-like visage in Star Wars – Episode III: Revenge of the Sith, following a Force lightning-related mishap.

How Old is Emperor Palpatine in Other Star Wars Media?

So, we know that Palpatine is 88 in Return of the Jedi – but what about in other Star Wars media? Here’s how old the one-time ruler of a galaxy far, far away is in other Star Wars movies and TV shows:

Star Wars – Episode I: The Phantom Menace – 52

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi Episode 4 – 52

Star Wars – Episode II: Attack of the Clones – 62

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Seasons 1-7 – 62-65

Star Wars – Episode III: Revenge of the Sith – 65

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Seasons 1-3 – 65-66

Obi-Wan Kenobi – 75

Star Wars Rebels Season 4 – 83

Star Wars – Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back – 87

Star Wars – Episode VI: Return of the Jedi – 88

Star Wars – Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker – 119

Related: Star Wars Rebels: What Episode Is Obi-Wan vs. Maul In?

It’s worth noting that Palpatine’s age in The Rise of Skywalker is up for debate. Why? Two words: clone body. Does Palpatine’s spirit occupying a newly-created body restart the clock, even if said body is super frail? If so, then biologically, Palpatine is only around 31 in The Rise of Skywalker (assuming he landed in his clone body the moment he “died” in Return of the Jedi). But if we stick with Palpatine’s chronological age, he’s well over 100 when he finally croaks.

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi is currently streaming on Disney+, as part of the platform’s Star Wars collection.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more